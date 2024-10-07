Synergy 768 Launches A New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Synergy 768 Logo

Synergy 768 Residential Installation

Synergy 768 Commercial Solar

A California leader in residential and commercial solar panel installation

- Ed Cotas, President and CEO of Synergy 768 Inc. BRENTWOOD, CA, HI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synergy 768, a company specializing in both electrical and solar system installations , has recently launched a new website. It features a Solar Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill, and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.With over 10 years of experience Synergy 768 has been able to expand its solar, electrical, and contracting work throughout California and beyond. Their triple contracting licenses, enables them to offer homeowners and businesses the solutions they need for solar, energy efficiency, and more. Their commitment to innovation and their dedication to the environment drives the company to deliver top-quality solutions tailored to both homeowners' and business' needs.Synergy 768 is a full-service solar company that approaches every project with integrity, transparency, and the drive to ensure each one is completed on time and within budget. Their commitment to excellence is reflected in the 25-year workmanship warranty they offer.They make switching to solar effortless. As local experts in solar energy, construction, electrical services, backup power, and smart home technology, along with green energy solutions for electric vehicle owners, they are dedicated to supporting customers through every step of the journey.Now is the perfect time to make the switch. With unprecedented federal, state, and utility incentives available, Synergy 768 will guide customers through the process to maximize all benefits. With Synergy 768, customers can power their homes and businesses with clean, renewable energy and eliminate electric bills.Synergy 768 is also a trusted expert electric contractor. Committed to delivering the highest quality service and products to their valued customers, they offer 24/7 emergency service, so customers can always count on them when they are needed the most. Safety is a top priority, so every wiring job is performed safely and efficiently. Some of the electrical services they specialize in are: Electrical Inspections, Electrical Wiring Installation and Repair, Main Panel and System Upgrades, Battery Backup Systems, EV Charging Installation and more.“We are excited to launch a new website to tell our story and help homeowners and businesses,” stated Ed Cotas, President and CEO of Synergy 768 Inc.“We are here to help customers with their solar, electrical, and contracting needs!”Synergy 768 offers a comprehensive approach to solar energy. Their solar consultants tailor systems to meet each customer's unique energy needs, while project managers ensure clear communication from planning and design to installation. The team assists with financing, helping to maximize available incentives, and educate customers about the benefits and workings of the solar investment.Their services include residential and commercial solar installations, battery backup systems, EV Level 2 and 3 charging stations, as well as various Smarthome electric add-ons, and ongoing maintenance. Learn more about the community at Synergy 768 and enjoy the benefits of clean, renewable energy. Go to synergy768.About Synergy 768Synergy 768 with more than 10 years of experience has been able to expand their solar, electrical, and contracting work throughout California and beyond. With triple contracting licenses, they able to offer homeowners and businesses the solutions they need for solar, energy efficiency, and more. The team's commitment to innovation and their dedication to the environment drive them to deliver top-quality solutions tailored to customer's needs.Synergy 768 is transforming the energy landscape, one rooftop at a time. From residential installations to large-scale commercial projects, their team of experts ensures that every step of the process is handled with care, expertise, and a personal touch.# # #

Patricia Monick

Covert Communication

+1 808-256-6759

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.