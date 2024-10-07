Azerbaijani President Arrives In Russia
Date
10/7/2024 10:11:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev arrived in the Russian Federation to attend a meeting of the
CIS Heads of State Council, Azernews reports.
At Moscow's Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the President of
Azerbaijan was welcomed by Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister
of Russia, along with other officials.
