Azerbaijani President Arrives In Russia

10/7/2024 10:11:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Russian Federation to attend a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Azernews reports.

At Moscow's Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, along with other officials.

AzerNews

