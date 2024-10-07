Rsim Launches In North America At Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2024
LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rSIM, the world's first truly resilient and intelligent SIM card , is set to introduce its Always On, Dual Core solution at Mobile World congress in Las Vegas this week (8th – 10th October). After its successful collaboration with Vodafone Business IoT at IoT Tech expo in Amsterdam last week, rSIM
is entering the North American market with a mission to transform
IoT connectivity through enhanced Network resilience and reliability.
At MWC Las Vegas, rSIM will demonstrate its patented technology, which autonomously monitors network conditions and seamlessly switches between mobile operators when disruptions occur, ensuring
maximum uptime
for IoT applications. By embedding intelligence within the SIM card itself,
rSIM
offers a significant leap forward in connectivity solutions for
Mobile Operator
and IoT devices alike.
Richard Cunliffe , Director at
rSIM, stated: "Our expansion into North America
marks a significant milestone for
rSIM. We've seen the impact our technology can have on
IoT deployments in Europe, and we're excited to bring that same innovation and reliability to North America."
MWC Las Vegas provides a strategic platform for rSIM to connect with Mobile Operators, solution providers and device manufacturers who are looking for solutions to increase network resilience. The
rSIM
technology is particularly well-suited for sectors requiring
Always On, real-time connectivity, where
downtime
is simply not an option.
"We look forward to engaging with partners from the
US, Canada, and Mexico, and demonstrating how
rSIM
can drive better performance and reliability across their
IoT ecosystems." added Cristina Barlow , Head of Strategic Partnerships, North America at rSIM.
Visitors to
MWC Las Vegas
can find
rSIM
at the
GSMA Pavilion, where the team will share successful use cases and discuss how
rSIM
is helping companies meet
evolving standards
while pushing the boundaries of
IoT connectivity innovation.
For more information about rSIM and its participation at MWC Las Vegas, visit rsim or contact the rSIM team .
