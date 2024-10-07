(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rSIM, the world's first truly resilient and intelligent card , is set to introduce its Always On, Dual Core solution at Mobile World in Las Vegas this week (8th – 10th October). After its successful collaboration with Vodafone Business IoT at IoT Tech in Amsterdam last week, rSIM

is entering the North American with a mission to transform

IoT connectivity through enhanced resilience and reliability.

rSIM launches in North America at Mobile World Congress Las Vegas 2024

At MWC Las Vegas, rSIM will demonstrate its patented technology, which autonomously monitors network conditions and seamlessly switches between mobile operators when disruptions occur, ensuring

maximum uptime

for IoT applications. By embedding intelligence within the SIM card itself,

rSIM

offers a significant leap forward in connectivity solutions for

Mobile Operator

and IoT devices alike.

Richard Cunliffe , Director at

rSIM, stated: "Our expansion into North America

marks a significant milestone for

rSIM. We've seen the impact our technology can have on

IoT deployments in Europe, and we're excited to bring that same innovation and reliability to North America."

MWC Las Vegas provides a strategic platform for rSIM to connect with Mobile Operators, solution providers and device manufacturers who are looking for solutions to increase network resilience. The

rSIM

technology is particularly well-suited for sectors requiring

Always On, real-time connectivity, where

downtime

is simply not an option.

"We look forward to engaging with partners from the

US, Canada, and Mexico, and demonstrating how

rSIM

can drive better performance and reliability across their

IoT ecosystems." added Cristina Barlow , Head of Strategic Partnerships, North America at rSIM.

Visitors to

MWC Las Vegas

can find

rSIM

at the

GSMA Pavilion, where the team will share successful use cases and discuss how

rSIM

is helping companies meet

evolving standards

while pushing the boundaries of

IoT connectivity innovation.

For more information about rSIM and its participation at MWC Las Vegas, visit rsim or contact the rSIM team .

