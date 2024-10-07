PM Modi's 23 Years In Office: A Look At 23 Schemes, Initiated In Gujarat And Replicated Nationally

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Narendra Modi marks 23 years in public office on Monday, his more than two decades' tenure is being applauded for initiating defining schemes and bringing transformative changes, both in Gujarat and nationally.

In the last 23 years, Narendra Modi, first as Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 and then as Prime Minister from 2014 to 2024 not only revitalised Gujarat's growth but also set the country on an unprecedented path of progress.

Below is an account of his 23 policies, which were conceived and launched in Gujarat first and then went to get replicated nationally, yielding astounding results. The information has been collated by BlueKraft Digital Foundation.

1. Nirmal Gujarat to Swachh Bharat Mission: The drive to improve sanitation began in Gujarat, with the Nirmal Gujarat initiative and laid the foundation for nationwide Swachh Bharat Mission, launched in 2014.

2. Jal Mandir and Amrit Sarovar Initiatives: Under the Jal Mandir initiative, the Gujarat government restored about 1,200 traditional water bodies. On national level, PM Modi-led government launched Mission Amrit Sarovar on April 24, 2022.

3. BISAG and Gati Shakti: BISAG played a key role in Gujarat's infrastructure development using geospatial technology and remote sensing for planning, resource management, and disaster preparedness. This approach was expanded nationally under the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, integrating 16 ministries using GIS technology for national infrastructure development.

4. Jyotigram Yojana to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY). The Jyotigram Yojana was a highly successful rural electrification scheme, providing 24x7 power supply to villages in Gujarat. Its success echoed in the Central government's Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana started in 2015.

5. Kanya Kelavani Yojana to Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao: Under the Kanya Kelavani Yojana, strong emphasis was laid on girl child education and addressing gender disparity in education. On national level, this evolved into Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme, focusing on preventing female foeticide, ensuring survival, protection, and education of the girl child.

6. Chiranjeevi Yojana to PM Matru Vandan Yojana: Gujarat's Chiranjeevi Yojana was an innovative health scheme providing free medical care to mothers and infants from BPL families. PM Matrutva Vandan Yojana is an extension of this scheme to improve health seeking behavior amongst the Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers (PW&LM).

7. Vibrant Gujarat Summit to Make in India: The Vibrant Gujarat Summit was a biennial investor summit launched to attract global investment to Gujarat. The highly popular Make In India initiative has an imprint of this scheme, which seeks to position India as a global manufacturing hub, domestically and

8 Cleaning to Namami Gange: When Narendra Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister, he took steps for reviving Sabarmati river. Then, at national level, this model was replicated in the form of Namami Gange, an ambitious project for the cleaning and conservation of the Ganga river.

9. Krishi Mahotsav to Beez Se Bazaar Tak: Krushi Mahotsav started in Gujarat in 2005-06 to introduce water harvesting and electricity harvesting programs to the farmers. This assumed large proportions after getting launched on national level under the schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Beej Se Bazaar, Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, Per Drop More Crop.

10. Khel Mahakumbh: This was first launched in 2010, aimed at developing a sports culture and ecosystem in Gujarat. Nationally, it found resonance in schemes like Khelo India, TOPS etc.

11. Sujalam Sufalam Yojana to Krishi Sinchai Yojana: The Sujalam Sufalam Yojana was launched in Gujarat to conserve water resources and rejuvenate water bodies across Gujarat. Jal Shakti Abhiyan (2019) and Atal Bhujal Yojana are schemes to promote water conservation and management at national level.

12. Mission Karm Yogi – From Gujarat to India: In 2004, Mission Karam Yogi training course was designed and launched to bring qualitative change and reform in the work culture of the officials. Fifteen years later, the scheme saw its debut at the Central level for enhancing governance through Civil Service Capacity Building.

13. Mass scaling of Solar Energy: The scheme unveiled in Gujarat in 2010 promoted the rent-a-roof project concept. Under this, residents had to give their rooftops on hire to private solar energy companies who in turn pay them Rs 3 for every unit of energy produced. On national level, PM Surya Ghar Bijli Yojana is the path-breaking scheme.

14. Climate Mission: Gujarat Climate Change Department (2009) developed the Gujarat State Action Plan on Climate Change and accordingly guided the farmers on climate-resilient agricultural practices. At the national level, the comprehensive national strategy was launched to combat climate change.

15. Soil Health Card: Gujarat was the first state to issue Soil Health Card scheme for every land to farmers. The farmers who used to grow only 1-2 crops now have the flexibility of growing 3-4 crops with increase in profit. The Centre, in 2015, launched the 'Soil Health Card' scheme.

16. Responding to Crisis - Helping All Leaving None: During Uttarakhand floods, the Gujarat government under the CM-ship of Narendra Modi saved as many people as possible from the state. Nationally, various evacuation missions and rescue operations including airlifting students from war-prone zones has been one of landmark achievements.

17. Gujarat Skill Development Mission (2009) - Skill India Mission: Gujarat Skill Development Mission (GSDM) was established in February 2009. The National Skill Development Mission (NSDM) was launched on July 15, 2015.

18. Interacting with Students to Pareeksha Par Charcha: Under the scheme, the then CM would interact with the students and with teachers across the state to motivate pupils for good results, That same feature continued as in in 2012, he interacted with nearly 1 crore students and teachers via Pareeksha Pe Charcha.

19. E-Governance - Digital India: e-Gram Vishwagram Project (2003) connected villages through broadband for improved governance. It became a model for rural e-governance initiatives. In 2015, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj implemented e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project under Digital India Programme.

20. Mukhyamantri Gruh Yojna to PM Awas: Gujarat government launched Mukhya Mantri GRUH Yojana (MMGY) in 2013 to make urban areas 'Slum Free' and for providing housing at affordable price to EWS, LIG and MIG income families. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMJAY), launched in 2014 took PM Modi's vision forward, promising to build pucca houses for all poor people living in both rural and urban areas.

21. Swajal Dhara to Har Ghar Jaal: The Swajal Dhara scheme was introduced in Gujarat for providing clean and accessible drinking water for all. Today, the Centre's Har Ghar Jal Yojana is aiming to provide piped water supply to every household in rural India by 2024.

22. From Mukhya Mantri Amrutam Yojana (2012) to Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY): 'Mukhyamantri Amrutam (MA)' scheme started in 2012 to shield poor citizens from the catastrophic costs of medical treatment and illness. On the national level, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), launched in 2018 is the world's biggest health insurance scheme, providing coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year

23. SWAGAT to PRAGATI: The then Gujarat CM launched SWAGAT in 2003. It was a first of its kind tech-based grievance redressal programme in the country. Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) is the central model allowing PM Modi to interact directly with central and state government officials to review the progress of critical infrastructure and public welfare projects, as well as address public grievances.