Superintendent Accused Of Assaulting 20-Year-Old Female Inmate In Battagram Sub-Jail

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A 20-year-old female inmate at the Battagram sub-jail has accused the jail superintendent of sexual assault, an allegation confirmed by a medical report from a hospital.

According to the victim, the superintendent summoned her to his office, where the assault took place. A formal case has been registered against the accused jail official.

Also Read: Boost in Olive Production in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Aims to Reduce Imports and Benefit Farmers

District Officer (DPO) stated that the superintendent has already secured a BBA (Bail Before Arrest) from a local court. However, an internal departmental inquiry is also underway to investigate the incident further.

The shocking incident has raised concerns about the safety of detainees within the prison system, prompting calls for a thorough and transparent investigation to ensure justice for the victim.