Barcelona secures 3-0 victory over Alaves in La Liga

(MENAFN) secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Alaves on Sunday, dominating matchday nine of the Spanish La Liga. The Catalan side displayed an impressive performance at Mendizorroza Stadium, with Robert Lewandowski stealing the show. The Polish striker was unstoppable, delivering a clinical hat-trick that sealed the game in Barcelona's favor early on, giving Alaves little room to respond.



Lewandowski opened the scoring in just the seventh minute, setting the tone for what would be a one-sided affair. His second goal came swiftly in the 22nd minute, showcasing his sharp finishing ability. The veteran forward then completed his hat-trick in the 32nd minute, wrapping up the game well before halftime and ensuring Barcelona's dominance on the pitch.



With this emphatic win, Barcelona solidified their position at the top of the La Liga standings, now sitting with 24 points. Their comfortable lead puts them three points ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid, further intensifying the race for the title. Barcelona’s attacking firepower and solid defense throughout the match sent a strong message to the rest of the league.



Meanwhile, Alaves struggled to keep up with Barcelona's pace and are now placed 12th in the league table with 10 points. Despite some spirited moments, the hosts were no match for the visitors’ quality and precision. As Alaves looks to bounce back in the coming fixtures, Barcelona continues to build momentum, aiming to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

MENAFN07102024000045015839ID1108753183