(MENAFN) Eintracht Frankfurt narrowly escaped defeat on Sunday, thanks to a last-minute goal by Omar Marmoush, securing a thrilling 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich in the sixth week of the Bundesliga. The match, played at Deutsche Bank Park, saw both teams trade blows in an intense encounter, with neither side able to hold onto their lead. The late drama highlighted the competitiveness of the this season, as Frankfurt fought hard to earn a point against the reigning champions.



Bayern Munich got off to a strong start with defender Min-Jae Kim scoring the opener in the 15th minute, capitalizing on early pressure. However, Eintracht Frankfurt responded quickly and turned the tide in their favor. Omar Marmoush equalized for the home side in the 22nd minute with a well-placed finish, followed by Hugo Ekitike’s goal in the 35th minute, giving Frankfurt a 2-1 lead as the first half approached its conclusion.



The match continued at a high tempo, and Bayern Munich found their equalizer just three minutes later, with Dayot Upamecano scoring from close range. The Bavarians then regained the lead in the 53rd minute with a goal from Michael Olise, putting them back on top and seemingly on course for victory. However, Frankfurt continued to push forward, refusing to concede defeat as the clock ticked down.



In stoppage time, Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush once again came to the rescue for Eintracht Frankfurt, netting a dramatic late goal to bring the match to a 3-3 draw. With this result, Bayern Munich remain top of the Bundesliga table with 14 points, edging out RP Leipzig on goal difference. Meanwhile, Frankfurt’s hard-fought draw leaves them in third place, one point behind Bayern, with 13 points.

