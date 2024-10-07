Director Of National Art Museum Hails Caspian Biennale's Impact On Contemporary Art

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Caspian Biennale is a large-scale event that brings together artists from different countries to explore contemporary art.

Established in 1989 in Baku during the Soviet era, it resumed in 2013 after a long break.

Supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Biennale helps showcase new talents and encourages discussions about important cultural topics.

The Caspian Biennale 2024 has gathered artists from not only Caspian countries but from around the world.

In an interview with AZERNEWS , Director of the National Art Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova discussed the important role of the Caspian Biennale in promoting contemporary art.

She highlighted how this event brings together artists from various countries and backgrounds, allowing them to raise important questions and showcase their work.

Malikova provided insights into the Biennale's history, the diverse artists involved, and the themes explored during recent meetings.

She also detailed some notable exhibitions and shared plans for future projects at the museum that aim to engage audiences and promote the arts further.

Q: What contribution does the Caspian Biennale make to art?

A: The Caspian Biennale is primarily a platform that brings together artists from different countries and generations who work in various directions of contemporary art. Moreover, it provides an opportunity to raise relevant, pressing questions in the realm of art, not only identifying these issues but also seeking solutions, as this platform is supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. This project has a long and fascinating history. The first Caspian Biennale took place in Baku during the Soviet period in 1989. After a long break, this tradition was resumed in 2013, when the Biennale once again brought together artists from the Caspian countries in our capital. Today, its scope has expanded even further; now the Caspian Biennale includes artists from countries beyond just the Caspian region. The event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, and the International Artists Club.

Q: Which countries sent their artists to participate in the series of meetings held within the project?

A: Besides Azerbaijani artists, the Biennale featured their colleagues from neighboring Turkiye, Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, as well as artists from Hungary and Bahrain.

Q: What were the major topics raised at the meetings with the artists?

A: During the roundtable discussion with artists from different countries, the future of the Caspian Biennale platform was addressed. Specifically, the conversation centered around which projects and exhibitions should be included in the future. It was emphasized that the main goal of the platform is to discover new talents and provide opportunities for talented artists who do not have the means to organize their own exhibitions to showcase their work. In other words, the Caspian Biennale should promote non-commercial art.

Q: Could you tell us about the exhibitions of artists held as part of the Caspian Biennale?

A: Azerbaijan National Art Museum hosted an exhibition featuring artists from eight countries. The exhibition showcased various styles-from realism to abstraction and surrealism. This art project presents a fresh perspective on the cultural diversity of the region's countries.

The main focus is on exploring national identity through art, which not only reflects the individual impressions of the artists but also acts as a voice for the collective consciousness of society, addressing key questions such as: "Who are we and where are we going? Has the transitional period in our history and culture come to an end?" In turn, our guests learned about the outstanding artists and sculptors of our country and, in general, about Azerbaijani art by visiting our museum's exhibition. I should mention that the exhibition will run until October 15.

As part of the Biennale, another exhibition took place at the Baku Museum Center, curated by Elchin Shamilli.

This exhibition displayed the works of Azerbaijani artists who experimented with abstraction. Almost all of the artists are well-known figures; however, the exhibition included works that had not previously been familiar to a broad audience, primarily from private collections. Thus, viewers had the opportunity to see previously unknown works by Javad Mirjavadov, Kamal Ahmad, and Gennady Brijatuyk. Ujal Akhverdiyev also presented himself to the public in a new light, showcasing a piece in abstraction that is not characteristic of his usual style.

A significant discovery of this project was artist Ramiz Aslanov, who had not exhibited anywhere for 42 years, living as a true recluse. The exhibition featured five of his works-collages, graphic pieces, and experiments in digital art. After a long break since the 1990s, Alisafa Askerov also exhibited his paintings.

The figurative sculptor Natig Aliyev, known to the public for his classical style works, presented abstract sculptures made of metal, stone, and even glass. These were experiments not only with form but also with texture and various materials. In this way, he appeared in an unexpected light. It was evident that the artist is multifaceted, and it was very interesting to see this diversity at the exhibition.

Q: What projects does the museum plan to implement in the near future?

A: In the coming months, we have a whole series of events planned in various directions. These include exhibition projects, including international ones, as well as the updating of our exhibition space. We promptly inform the public about our activities through our social media pages. Keep an eye on our announcements and participate in our events.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr