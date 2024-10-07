Director Of National Art Museum Hails Caspian Biennale's Impact On Contemporary Art

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Caspian Biennale is a large-scale event that brings together
artists from different countries to explore contemporary art.
Established in 1989 in Baku during the Soviet era, it resumed in
2013 after a long break.
Supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Biennale helps
showcase new talents and encourages discussions about important
cultural topics.
The Caspian Biennale 2024 has gathered artists from not only
Caspian countries but from around the world.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , Director of the National
Art Museum, Honored Cultural Worker Shirin Malikova discussed the
important role of the Caspian Biennale in promoting contemporary
art.
She highlighted how this event brings together artists from
various countries and backgrounds, allowing them to raise important
questions and showcase their work.
Malikova provided insights into the Biennale's history, the
diverse artists involved, and the themes explored during recent
meetings.
She also detailed some notable exhibitions and shared plans for
future projects at the museum that aim to engage audiences and
promote the arts further.
Q: What contribution does the Caspian Biennale make to
art?
A: The Caspian Biennale is primarily a platform
that brings together artists from different countries and
generations who work in various directions of contemporary art.
Moreover, it provides an opportunity to raise relevant, pressing
questions in the realm of art, not only identifying these issues
but also seeking solutions, as this platform is supported by the
Azerbaijan Culture Ministry. This project has a long and
fascinating history. The first Caspian Biennale took place in Baku
during the Soviet period in 1989. After a long break, this
tradition was resumed in 2013, when the Biennale once again brought
together artists from the Caspian countries in our capital. Today,
its scope has expanded even further; now the Caspian Biennale
includes artists from countries beyond just the Caspian region. The
event is jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the
Azerbaijan Artists' Union, and the International Artists Club.
Q: Which countries sent their artists to participate in
the series of meetings held within the project?
A: Besides Azerbaijani artists, the Biennale
featured their colleagues from neighboring Turkiye, Central Asian
countries such as Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,
and Tajikistan, as well as artists from Hungary and Bahrain.
Q: What were the major topics raised at the meetings
with the artists?
A: During the roundtable discussion with
artists from different countries, the future of the Caspian
Biennale platform was addressed. Specifically, the conversation
centered around which projects and exhibitions should be included
in the future. It was emphasized that the main goal of the platform
is to discover new talents and provide opportunities for talented
artists who do not have the means to organize their own exhibitions
to showcase their work. In other words, the Caspian Biennale should
promote non-commercial art.
Q: Could you tell us about the exhibitions of artists
held as part of the Caspian Biennale?
A: Azerbaijan National Art Museum hosted an
exhibition featuring artists from eight countries. The exhibition
showcased various styles-from realism to abstraction and
surrealism. This art project presents a fresh perspective on the
cultural diversity of the region's countries.
The main focus is on exploring national identity through art,
which not only reflects the individual impressions of the artists
but also acts as a voice for the collective consciousness of
society, addressing key questions such as: "Who are we and where
are we going? Has the transitional period in our history and
culture come to an end?" In turn, our guests learned about the
outstanding artists and sculptors of our country and, in general,
about Azerbaijani art by visiting our museum's exhibition. I should
mention that the exhibition will run until October 15.
As part of the Biennale, another exhibition took place at the
Baku Museum Center, curated by Elchin Shamilli.
This exhibition displayed the works of Azerbaijani artists who
experimented with abstraction. Almost all of the artists are
well-known figures; however, the exhibition included works that had
not previously been familiar to a broad audience, primarily from
private collections. Thus, viewers had the opportunity to see
previously unknown works by Javad Mirjavadov, Kamal Ahmad, and
Gennady Brijatuyk. Ujal Akhverdiyev also presented himself to the
public in a new light, showcasing a piece in abstraction that is
not characteristic of his usual style.
A significant discovery of this project was artist Ramiz
Aslanov, who had not exhibited anywhere for 42 years, living as a
true recluse. The exhibition featured five of his works-collages,
graphic pieces, and experiments in digital art. After a long break
since the 1990s, Alisafa Askerov also exhibited his paintings.
The figurative sculptor Natig Aliyev, known to the public for
his classical style works, presented abstract sculptures made of
metal, stone, and even glass. These were experiments not only with
form but also with texture and various materials. In this way, he
appeared in an unexpected light. It was evident that the artist is
multifaceted, and it was very interesting to see this diversity at
the exhibition.
Q: What projects does the museum plan to implement in
the near future?
A: In the coming months, we have a whole series
of events planned in various directions. These include exhibition
projects, including international ones, as well as the updating of
our exhibition space. We promptly inform the public about our
activities through our social media pages. Keep an eye on our
announcements and participate in our events.
