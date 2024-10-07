Ultra Base Introduces New Drainbasetm Modular Tile

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The drain tile is made from 100% recycled materials, costs less and has added benefits.

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Base, the leader in base systems for artificial grass and other recreational surfacing is proud to introduce its new

DrainBaseä

modular tile system.

Based on the proven success of its previous drain tile product, the new DrainBaseä tile's open grid design offers the same exceptional drainage functionality, performance and ease of installation as before, but in a more environmentally friendly and significantly less expensive tile.

Ultra Base Systems DrainBase Tile

Ultra Base Systems DrainBase Tile for Artificial Turf

Working closely with an innovative new resin supplier, Ultra Base's R&D and production teams developed processes that could utilize 100% recycled materials while maintaining all of the functionality,

durability and structural support

of its existing drain tile.



"One of our primary goals at The Recreational Group is to look for ways to make more environmentally friendly products," said Josh Nelson, Vice President.

"In this case our work really paid off as we not only made a more environmentally tile, but we reduced the cost pretty significantly as well."

The new DrainBaseä tile will cost less than its previous Ultra Base drain tile as well as other modular drain tile products on the market.

In addition, the smaller 10" x 10" DrainBaseä tiles also yields less scrap during the installation process when compared to the larger tiles 32" x 32" tiles on the market.

This not only reduces cost, but it is more environmentally friendly and creates a more solid base.



The tile's ability to create this solid base can also be attributed to its revolutionary interlocking mechanism with 24 locking points.

This feature combines with the open grid design to provide for a fast-draining, but sturdy, solid base that delivers a smooth, flat surface with no "honeycomb voids."



Plus, the tiles are typically stored and sold in 4 x 4 sheets that cover about 11.4 square feet and can be laid and locked into place in seconds...with no tools or equipment.



The new DrainBaseä tiles will be available at participating Purchase Green , Turf Hub and select retailers throughout the country as well as online through Turf Factory Direct and other turf and tile dealers.

Learn more at

ultrabasesystems

About Ultra Base Systems

Ultra Base System is a global leader in turf base technology, dedicated to providing innovative, durable, and eco-friendly solutions for recreational spaces. With a legacy of excellence and over 20 years of industry experience, Ultra Base System continues to set the standard for performance and reliability in artificial turf applications. To learn more, please visit



About The Recreational Group

The Recreational Group is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of premium recreational surfacing products including synthetic turf and recreational tile. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities include a diversified product and services offering that is supported by a best-in-class customer experience. To learn more, please visit



Media Contact:

Delanie Nelson

762.685.4529

[email protected]

SOURCE Ultra Base Systems

