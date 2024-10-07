Ukraine reports 105 settlements across six regions experiencing power outages due to adverse weather conditions

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Ukraine reported that 105 settlements across six regions were experiencing power outages due to adverse weather conditions. The Ukrainian Energy issued a statement detailing the situation, highlighting that 39 settlements in the western Khmelnytskyi region and 37 settlements in the Kyiv region, which surrounds the capital, were either partially or fully without electricity.



The power disruptions also affected 16 settlements in the northern Chernihiv region, seven in the southwestern Odesa region, five in the northeastern Sumy region, and one settlement in the western Chernivtsi region. The ministry noted that earlier in the morning, around 500 settlements were grappling with partial or complete power outages as a result of technical malfunctions and the ongoing hostilities related to the Russia-Ukraine war.



Despite the challenges, the ministry reassured the public that the energy system remains balanced. However, they acknowledged that continuous attacks from Russian forces have inflicted damage, complicating operational efforts.



In light of these circumstances, Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens to conserve electricity, particularly during peak usage hours, as the country prepares for the harsh winter months ahead. The combination of inclement weather and the ongoing conflict presents significant hurdles for the nation as it strives to maintain stable energy supplies. As winter approaches, the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure will be crucial in navigating these pressing challenges.

