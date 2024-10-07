At Least Three Tanks Burning At Oil Depot In Feodosia - Social Media
Date
10/7/2024 7:09:24 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least three tanks are burning at an oil terminal in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack.
That is according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.
"More night videos from Feodosia. It is clearly visible that at least three tanks are on fire," the post reads.
Later, a morning video was posted on the Telegram channel, where plumes of smoke can be seen over Feodosia.
Later, the channel added that the attack damaged five fuel tanks - two were completely destroyed, and three more were on fire. Due to the attack, the movement of trains on a section from Vladyslavivka to Feodosia was suspended. Passengers from one train had to use buses. Three people were injured in the attack and hospitalized.
Today there will be no electricity in parts of Feodosia and Koktebel.
Photo: RFE/RL
MENAFN07102024000193011044ID1108752650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.