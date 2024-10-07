At Least Three Tanks Burning At Oil Depot In Feodosia - Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least three tanks are burning at an oil terminal in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea following an overnight Ukrainian drone attack.

That is according to the Telegram Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"More night videos from Feodosia. It is clearly visible that at least three tanks are on fire," the post reads.

Later, a morning was posted on the Telegram channel, where plumes of smoke can be seen over Feodosia.

Later, the channel added that the attack damaged five tanks - two were completely destroyed, and three more were on fire. Due to the attack, the movement of trains on a section from Vladyslavivka to Feodosia was suspended. Passengers from one train had to use buses. Three people were injured in the attack and hospitalized.

Today there will be no electricity in parts of Feodosia and Koktebel.

Photo: RFE/RL