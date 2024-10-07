War Update: 141 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 141 combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the battlefield on October 6, and the enemy most actively advanced in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Monday, October 7, Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russians launched seven missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and population centers using eight missiles, as well as 86 airstrikes, using 109 glide bombs. In addition, the enemy launched more than 4,500 shelling attacks, including 131 MLRS attacks.

The Russian army carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Obody, Katerynivka, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, and Volfyne of the Sumy region, Vovchansk and Kozacha Lopan of the Kharkiv region, Torske, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, Druzhkivka, Toretsk, Kramatorsk, Katerynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Rozdolne and Tsukuryne of the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Poltavka of the Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka of the Kherson region.

Yesterday, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery carried out six strikes on Russian troop and hardware concentration areas, hitting a command post, an air defense system, a unit of special equipment and two artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

Twelve combat clashes occurred over the past day in the Kupiansk sector near Kucherivka, Novoosynove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve, Synkivka, and Stelmakhivka.

According to detailed information, the enemy launched 18 attacks near Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Zarichne, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, and Dibrova in the Lyman sector.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Bilohorivka on the Siversk axis.

Nine battles were raging near Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, and Bila Hora in the Kramatorsk sector.

With the support of attack and bomber aircraft, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka in the Toretsk sector.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy assaults near Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Novotroitske, Promin, and Petrivka. The greatest concentration of attacks was recorded near Krutyi Yar and Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times near Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Tsukuryne, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Zhelanne Druhe, Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka.

Ukrainian forces repelled five Russian assaults near Bohoiavlenka, Yasna Poliana and Zolota Nyva in the Vremivka sector.

Six Russian assaults were repelled in the Dnipro River sector.

