UAE Secures Silver Medal At The First Global Challenge 2024: A Historic Achievement For Nation's Robotics Future

Dubai, UAE; October 7, 2024

The UAE has made history by winning the 2nd position in First Global Challenge (FGC) – billed as the Olympics of Robotics – among 193 countries in Athens, Greece!

For the first time since its inception, the UAE's Team at the First Global Challenge (FGC) has made history by securing a Silver Medal in the World Ranking. This milestone is not just a victory for the team but a significant achievement for the entire nation, marking the UAE's first-ever podium finish at the FGC-the prestigious international robotics competition often referred to as the Olympics of Robotics. The 2024 edition was held in Athens, Greece, from September 26th to 29th, and saw participation from 193 countries, further elevating the significance of this achievement.

Team UAE's outstanding performance in Athens was not limited to the silver win. The team also received the First Global Grand Challenge Award, the Social Media Award, and the International Enthusiasm Award, showcasing their talent both in technical excellence and in engaging with a global audience.

This achievement is a reflection of the UAE's growing emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and the government's strategic vision for technological leadership in science and innovation. The team's accomplishment underscores the country's ambition to be at the forefront of innovation and showcases how far the nation has come in preparing its youth for the challenges of the future.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that innovation is a key to the future of a country and that it is a continuous journey with no time limit.



'The best way to predict the future is to create it. Innovation is the key to the future,” HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said. 'Success is not a destination, it's a journey. Those who work hard, will find success,” he added.

He also said that the federal government should encourage teams to adopt innovation in their work and that the UAE should continuously adopt innovative ideas and initiatives.

Team UAE has embraced this message wholeheartedly and shown that the future is indeed bright for the nation's young innovators.

Team UAE's journey to the podium was driven by a group of exceptionally talented young students: Dhriti Gupta, Soham Lalwani, Arnav Mehta, Vian Garg, Riti Paghdar, Aryan Chamoli, Prashanth Venkatesh, Samarth Murthy, and Arjun Bhatnagar. Their success was backed by the dedication of their coaches-Ahilan Sundararaj, Mohammed Mukhtar, and Allan D'Couth-who guided them through an intensive nine-month preparation period. The support and expertise provided by Unique World Robotics played an integral role in the team's journey to success.

Bansan Thomas George, CEO of Unique World Robotics and National Organiser of FGC UAE , expressed immense pride in the team's accomplishments, stating,“This is a monumental achievement for Team UAE. Winning silver among 193 countries and earning other prestigious awards showcases the immense talent and potential of our youth. Our team has made the UAE proud on the world stage.”

Team UAE's victory is not only a reflection of the hard work of the students, coaches, and parents but also an embodiment of the UAE government's visionary leadership. The UAE has long prioritized education in science and technology through initiatives like the UAE Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, aimed at positioning the country as a global leader in these fields. The nation's investment in STEM education, coding, and robotics initiatives is preparing a generation of students to innovate and lead in an increasingly tech-driven world.

With STEM jobs projected to grow significantly in the coming years, the UAE is making considerable investments in ensuring its youth are prepared. A recent report from the UAE Ministry of Education indicated that more than 75 percent of future jobs will require STEM skills, while the current demand for STEM graduates is expected to double by 2030. Additionally, the UAE government has allocated more than Dh300 million towards initiatives promoting robotics and AI education, reflecting a commitment to shaping the next generation of innovators.

The government's emphasis on STEM is particularly aimed at empowering young people to explore their interests in robotics and technology, laying a foundation for them to solve real-world challenges through innovation. Team UAE's achievement in Athens is a testament to the power of this vision, demonstrating that the country's youth are not only capable of competing on the global stage but are also ready to lead it.

The success of Team UAE also highlights the importance of community and support. The parents of the team members played a pivotal role in this journey, offering unwavering support through the rigorous training sessions and competitions. Their commitment to encouraging their children to embrace the challenge has been instrumental in bringing this silver medal home.

The First Global Challenge 2024 was not just about competition; it was about fostering collaboration and using technology to tackle pressing global issues. This year's theme revolved around environmental sustainability, challenging teams to create innovative robotic solutions to address climate change, energy efficiency, and other sustainability-related problems. Team UAE's recognition with the Social Media Award and the International Enthusiasm Award highlights their ability to inspire and engage beyond just technical prowess, reflecting the spirit of collaboration that is at the core of FGC.

The historic success of Team UAE at the First Global Challenge 2024 is a stepping stone towards a bright future for the nation's technological ambitions. The dedication and passion shown by the students, coaches, and support teams from Unique World Robotics underscores the potential for even greater achievements in the years to come. This win is a testament to the progress the UAE has made in its pursuit of becoming a leader in STEM and robotics.

The country's commitment to creating a pipeline of STEM talent is evident from the growing participation in robotics competitions and the increase in STEM-based programs across educational institutions. In fact, the UAE aims to increase student enrolment in STEM disciplines by 25 percent in the next five years, showcasing a clear dedication to producing future innovators.

As the UAE continues to invest in the education and development of its youth, this achievement sets a new benchmark for aspiring Emirati and expatriate students to reach even greater heights. The First Global Challenge 2024 is proof that the nation's youth are not just capable of achieving greatness-they are poised to be world leaders in robotics, AI, and technological solutions to global challenges.