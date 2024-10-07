LUD Plans To Launch New Residential Project In East Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Lozan Urban Development (LUD) is expected to announce its latest project in East Cairo, alongside its ongoing developments in the New Administrative Capital. This step reflects the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio and contributing to urban growth in these key areas. More details about the project will be revealed soon.

LUD Chairperson, Adel Abdel Moneim, stated:“The company has completed over 20 integrated residential projects in the United Arab Emirates. LUD later expanded its operations to Egypt's Delta region, where it developed more than 25 residential and commercial projects.

He further noted that as Egypt moves toward constructing smart cities, LUD has aligned its strategy with the government's vision to foster a new generation of sustainable, intelligent urban centres. In line with this vision, the company played a role in developing four projects in New Administrative Capital, encompassing residential, commercial, administrative, and medical sectors, recognizing it as one of the leading fourth-generation cities.

He revealed the key highlights of the company's expansion plan for the upcoming period, stating that LUD intends to continue its growth strategy by exploring several promising strategic locations in East and West Cairo, as well as the North Coast.

He noted that the company aims to be an active partner in urban development in Egypt by developing projects that offer real added value to the Egyptian market. LUD has ambitious plans to expand in East and West Cairo, as well as in the North Coast region.



