PM Honours 27 Teachers For Their Efforts, Dedication

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attended the celebration of World Teachers' Day.

The of Education and Higher Education organised the event under the theme:“Teachers' Day: A Gift that Reaps Generations” and held it in the theatre hall at the Ministry's permanent headquarters in Luqtaifiya.

During the celebration, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs honoured 27 teachers in appreciation of their efforts, dedication to their work, and commitment to preparing future generations throughout their professional journey spanning over twenty years.

The celebration was attended by Their Excellencies, the sheikhs, prominent educational and academic figures, school principals, teachers, parents, students, and representatives from local media.

In her speech during the event, Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi expressed her pride in celebrating World Teachers' Day. She emphasized that this celebration occurs under wise leadership that spares no effort in supporting educational development, prioritising teachers as the most valuable resource.

She also thanked the teachers who continue to educate and nurture our children, stressing that the teacher holds the highest message and plays a crucial role in achieving the goals of our national vision. The Minister added that promising generations can only be built by creative teachers who are dedicated to their roles and aware of the significance and nobility of their mission.

She stated that teachers are the cornerstone of the educational process and the foundation for the advancement of societies.

The Minister said that this celebration aims to highlight teachers' valuable efforts and appreciate their significant contributions to the development and progress taking place in our country. She praised teachers' dedication, commitment, and limitless efforts in inspiring our students and their important role in building their capabilities and shaping their personalities.

She also expressed her gratitude to the teachers with over twenty years of experience. They are honoured today for their valuable services and renewed contributions.

In her speech, she revealed a strategic project encouraging Qataris to choose the teaching profession under the slogan“The Future of Our Children is in Your Hands.” This initiative is part of investing in human resources and building national capacities to lead the educational work in Qatar.

She reviewed the Ministry of Education's efforts to support teachers' capabilities through its diverse initiatives and training programmes, such as the“Khebrat” programme, the“Tameen” programme, and the“Bidaya Muwafaqa” programme. She also emphasised the Ministry's commitment to the teaching profession in alignment with Qatar's National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy of Qatar.

The Minister highlighted the launch of the second edition of the“Khebrat” programme and its expansion to include new specialisations aimed at developing the capabilities of teachers in technical and vocational education, business administration, and information technology.

She added that a“Tamkeen” pathway was also launched under the“Tameen” programme to qualify administrators working in public schools and the Ministry for entry into the teaching profession, thereby expanding the utilisation of national competencies in education.

Regarding the recruitment of Qataris into the teaching profession, she confirmed an increase in the number of Qatari students joining the“Tomouh” scholarship programme this year, reaching 400 students, particularly among male students, with an increase of nearly three times compared to the previous cohort.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani along with Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jaber Al Nuaimi attending the celebration of World Teachers' Day.

The Minister pointed out that the Ministry continues its efforts to attract and retain distinguished teachers and motivate Qatari youth who have graduated from secondary school to pursue university education in teaching specialisations that qualify them for this profession.

The celebration of World Teachers' Day included various segments, including a video presentation titled“Your Journey as a Teacher” and student contributions featuring messages of thanks and appreciation for the teachers who inspired them and gave them hope, transforming schools into beacons and supportive, engaging environments for learning.

The event also featured an exhibition showcasing projects from teachers who participated in the“Khebrat,”“Tameen,” and“Bidaya Muwafaqa” programmes, aimed at exchanging experiences, best practices, and outcomes derived from these programmes.

World Teachers' Day, which falls on October 5 each year, commemorates the anniversary of adopting the 1966 Unesco/ILO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

This recommendation is considered one of the most critical global standards regarding teachers' rights, responsibilities, professional, social, ethical, and economic concerns, as well as the challenges they face.

This year, the celebration emphasises the importance of valuing teachers' knowledge and voice and their participation in educational decision-making.