Ukraine Destroys 1,540 Units Of Russian Military Hardware Over Past Week
Date
10/7/2024 1:09:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion army losses in Ukraine over the past week have amounted to 8,660 soldiers killed or wounded and 1,540 units of weaponry and military equipment.
That's according to Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk , Ukrinform reports.
"In the week from September 29 to October 6, 2024, enemy manpower losses amounted to nearly 8,660," the statement says.
According to Pavliuk, the adversary also suffered significant losses in terms of weapons and military equipment, including 50 tanks, 203 armored fighting vehicles, 297 artillery systems, 12 anti-aircraft guns, eight air defense systems, 511 vehicles, and 66 units of specialized equipment.
In addition, Ukrainian defenders downed three enemy missiles and 390 drones
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses Russian troops have suffered in Ukraine since the large-scale invasion have amounted to an estimated 660,470.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
