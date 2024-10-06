KUNA Launches News App, Honors Imminent Journalists

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency celebrated on Sunday evening the launch of its observatory for verifying news and responding to rumors net" - a smart phone app.

At a ceremony coinciding with its 48th anniversary, the wire service also honored the winners of its award for excellence in journalism.

KUNA Director General Dr. Fatema Al-Salem said, in a speech to the celebration, that KUNA has been a beacon for state over the past four decades reflecting the positive picture of the State of Kuwait.

"KUNA, as the main source of Kuwait-related news in the Arab world and beyond, plays the main role in documenting the history of the country," she pointed out.

"The wire service remains committed to authenticity, accuracy and objectively which are the key values of the profession of journalism," Al-Salem added.

She commended the diligent work of her predecessors and the dedication of KUNA staffers in covering the news around the clock.

Regarding the new app., she said, "It is a big stride in providing news in an easy and authentic way and countering the fake news and rumors."

On his part, KUNA Chief Editor Mohammad Al-Bahr honored the winners of competition of excellence in journalism.

They are Fahad Al-Saied - the best interview award; Mohammad Abu-Bakr - the best feature award; and Kholoud Al-Enzi - the best news report award.

Head of the team of the app Dana Al-Balhan gave a presentation on the features and merits of the interactive app and how to use artificial intelligence in following the news stories. (end)

msa









