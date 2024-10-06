Hangzhou Scenery By Peng Guozhi Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hangzhou Scenery

Innovative Mineral Water Packaging Design Celebrates Hangzhou's Urban Features and Cultural Heritage

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Peng Guozhi as a Bronze winner for the innovative work "Hangzhou Scenery" in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Peng Guozhi's exceptional design within the packaging industry, positioning it as a notable achievement that showcases creativity and excellence.Hangzhou Scenery's award-winning design resonates with consumers seeking not only high-quality drinking water but also a connection to the rich cultural tapestry of Hangzhou. By incorporating iconic landmarks, historical narratives, and local legends into the packaging, Peng Guozhi's design aligns with the growing trend of consumers valuing authentic cultural experiences alongside the products they purchase. This innovative approach positions Hangzhou Scenery as a standout choice in the competitive bottled water market.Peng Guozhi's Hangzhou Scenery packaging design distinguishes itself through its vibrant illustrations that dynamically showcase Hangzhou's urban features, encompassing the city's history, culture, environment, ecology, and modernity. The sleek and ergonomic glass bottle shape ensures a comfortable grip while encouraging reuse, contributing to a reduction in plastic waste. By combining modern and international aesthetics with traditional Chinese cultural elements, Hangzhou Scenery offers a visually striking and culturally relevant packaging solution.The Bronze A' Design Award for Hangzhou Scenery serves as a testament to Peng Guozhi's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field. The award also motivates Peng Guozhi and the design team to continue striving for excellence, creating packaging solutions that not only captivate consumers but also contribute positively to the industry and society as a whole.Hangzhou Scenery was designed by Peng Guozhi, a senior packaging designer and brand marketing consultant who pioneered the theory of "strategic packaging."Interested parties may learn more about Hangzhou Scenery and explore its award-winning design at:About Peng GuozhiMr. Peng Guozhi is a senior packaging designer and brand marketing consultant with expertise in cross-border marketing consulting, brand whole case, and packaging design. He pioneered the theory of "strategic packaging" to identify definitive reasons for products to buy, positioning packaging as a strategic tool for brand management. Peng Guozhi believes in creating exciting products together with enterprises, emphasizing that "packaging is the product, packaging is marketing, packaging is the brand." Based in China, Peng Guozhi brings extensive experience and a unique perspective to the field of packaging design.About Peng Guozhi Strategic Packaging StudioFounded by Peng Guozhi, a marketing strategy expert and senior designer with two decades of experience, Peng Guozhi Strategic Packaging Studio specializes in identifying and solving the core issues facing brands. The studio's "Strategic Packaging" methodology prioritizes pinpointing a brand's singular core problem before delving into design, ensuring that precise strategic insights form the foundation for creating outstanding products. By focusing on the root cause rather than surface-level issues, Peng Guozhi Strategic Packaging Studio delivers effective solutions that drive brand success.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that highlights the skill, innovation, and attention to detail of the awarded designers, positioning their work as highly regarded and influential within the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition, now in its 16th year, welcomes entries from all countries and showcases the remarkable achievements of creative minds on a global stage. By celebrating pioneering designs and driving inspiration, the A' Design Award contributes to the advancement of the design industry and the betterment of the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

