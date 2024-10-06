Dutch Defense Minister Visits Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Ruben Brekelmans has visited Kharkiv as part of an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

He said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

He said he had witnessed the consequences of heavy Russian bombardments in Kharkiv.

Read also: Dutch defense minister: We can share UAV with Ukraine

"In Kharkiv (40 km from the Russian border), I witnessed the aftermath of heavy Russian bombardments. Destroyed apartments. Electricity shortages. Children attending school in bunkers. Ukraine can only defend itself by keeping Russia at a greater distance," Brekelmans said.