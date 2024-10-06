Dutch Defense Minister Visits Kharkiv
Date
10/6/2024 3:10:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has visited Kharkiv as part of an unannounced visit to Ukraine.
He said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.
He said he had witnessed the consequences of heavy Russian bombardments in Kharkiv.
Read also: Dutch defense minister: We can share UAV technology with Ukraine
"In Kharkiv (40 km from the Russian border), I witnessed the aftermath of heavy Russian bombardments. Destroyed apartments. Electricity shortages. Children attending school in bunkers. Ukraine can only defend itself by keeping Russia at a greater distance," Brekelmans said.
MENAFN06102024000193011044ID1108751061
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.