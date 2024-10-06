Chief Palestinian Journalist: Int'l Community Must Stop Israeli Crimes Against Media

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Some 1,600 crimes were committed against Palestinian press and personnel by the Israeli war machine since October 7, 2023, a matter that required urgent international intervention, said a Palestinian journalist on Sunday.

Chief of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate Nasser Abu Bakr, said during a rally in Ramallah, that 167 journalists and 514 family members were killed by the Israeli occupiers in addition to 124 arrested journalists.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) will pursue action against the Israeli at the International Criminal Court (ICC), he affirmed.

The Israeli occupation's inhumane military campaign against the Gaza Strip enters its 366 day with deaths so far exceeding 41,870 and injuries at 97,166 according to the latest data for the Gaza health authorities. (end)

