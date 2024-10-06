Prime Minister Honours 27 Male, Female Teachers In Recognition Of Their Professional Careers
Date
10/6/2024
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign AffairsHE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attended Sunday the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE)'s World Teachers' Day 2024 observance.
The celebration was held under the theme "Teacher's Day: Giving That Inspires Generations", at the MoEHEs building at its permanent headquarters in Al Qutaifiya.
His Excellency honored 27 male and female teachers in recognition of their efforts, dedication, and commitment to preparing generations over their careers that were full of giving across more than 20 years.
In attendance were senior education and academic figures, school principals, male and female teachers, parents, students, and local media representatives.
