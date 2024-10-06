Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu Arrives In Delhi On 1St Bilateral Visit To India Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed on Sunday arrived at Delhi airport on 1st bilateral visit to India.



President Muizzu-who is scheduled to be in India from October 6 to 10-will hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Narendra Modi and other senior officials.





President Muizzu was welcomed by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh.

"A warm welcome to President Mohammed Muizzu of Maldives as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. Received by MoS KV Singh at the airport. The visit will provide further boost to this long-standing India - Maldives comprehensive bilateral partnership," MEA SpokespersonRandhir Jaiswal posted on X.

It is important to note that it is the 2nd visit of President Muizzu to India. Earlier in June 2024, President Muizzu visited India to attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and his Council of Ministers.

President Muizzu's visit aims to repair frail ties between the two South Asian neighbours which is at its lowest after his demand to evict dozens of Indian troops deployed in this strategically located archipelago. After talks between the two sides, the Indian troops were replaced by civilians.

"President Muizzu remains committed to enhancing bilateral ties with nations that play a crucial role in the development and growth of the Maldives," his office said while announcing the Delhi visit.

The two sides will focus on "strengthening bilateral cooperation and further enhancing the longstanding relationship between the two nations," the president's office said in a statement.

Since coming to power, Maldives President Muizzu-known for his pro-China leanings-has toned down his anti-Indian rhetoric and has stated that he would not disrupt the regional balance by replacing Indian forces with Chinese troops.

Recently, on the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the Maldives President told ANI, that he is planning to visit India as soon as possible. He also praised the "very strong" bilateral relationship between the two countries."

"I am planning to visit (India) as soon as possible...We have a very strong bilateral relationship," Muizzu told ANI.

It is important to note that the Indian governmaent is apprehensive about China's growing presence in the Indian Ocean.











