Bigg Boss 18 Prize Money: How Much Do Contestants Earn? Who Are Highest-Paid Celebs Over The Years? Check Details

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is back with yet another season. The grand premiere of Salman Khan's hosted show, Bigg Boss 18, will stream on Sunday, October 6. One of the show's highlights is the winner's cash prize.

Over the last 17 seasons of Bigg Boss , with the theme and contestants of the show, the prize money of the show, too, has evolved.

Here's a look at cash prize amount in the last 17 seasons of Bigg Boss

The first season of Bigg Boss streamed in 2007. Rahul Roy won the season. Roy won a cash prize of ₹1 crore. Arshad Warsi hosted the season.





Actor and reality show participant Ashutosh Kaushik won the show's second season, bagging ₹1 crore as a cash prize. The season hosted by actress Shilpa Shetty streamed in 2008.

Vindu Dara Singh won the third season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan , in 2009. He received ₹1 crore as a cash prize.

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari won the Bigg Boss Season 4 trophy and ₹1 crore as a cash prize. This was the first season in which Salman Khan hosted the show.

Similar to the previous four seasons, the cash prize for Bigg Boss Season 5 was ₹1 crore. Television actress Juhi Parmar won the show.

Bigg Boss Season 6 marked a shift from the previous seasons' cash prizes. The cash prize amount was changed to ₹50 lakh from ₹1 crore. Actress Urvashi Dholakia won this season.





The cash prize of ₹50 lakh remained the same until season 10. Actress Gauhar Khan won season 7, Gautam Gulati won season 8, and reality show star Prince Narula bagged the trophy for season 9. Season 10 was won by Manveer Gurjar.