(MENAFN) Slovakian Prime Robert Fico has expressed a strong commitment to restoring relations with Moscow once the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine comes to an end. Since his return to office last year, Fico has halted arms shipments from Slovakia to Ukraine and has consistently advocated for a resolution to the war. His administration is set to remain in power until 2027.



During a press conference on Thursday, Fico emphasized that he would take every possible action to re-establish both economic and standard relations with Russia if the war concludes during his government's tenure. He articulated his belief that "the European Union needs Russia, and Russia needs the European Union," underscoring the interconnectedness of their economies and political landscapes.



Fico also highlighted the importance of maintaining amicable relations with Ukraine, making it clear that his government would prioritize friendly ties with its neighbor. His comments come ahead of an upcoming meeting between the Slovak and Ukrainian governments, indicating a willingness to engage constructively with both sides of the conflict.



The Prime Minister reiterated his conviction that a military solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not viable. He pointed to comments from various politicians suggesting that Ukraine should prepare for compromises, implying a shift in the discourse around the war. Among those he cited was Czech Republic President Petr Pavel, who has also indicated the need for a reassessment of strategies.



Fico's remarks reflect a broader sentiment in Slovakia to navigate a balanced foreign policy, seeking to foster dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine while navigating the complexities of European Union dynamics. His administration's approach may signal a shift in Slovakia's foreign policy priorities as it seeks to play a constructive role in the region post-conflict.

MENAFN06102024000045015687ID1108750383