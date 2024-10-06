Acharya Pramod Krishnam Backs RSS Chief's Call For Unity Among Hindus

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Former leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday backed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's call for unity among Hindus, urging the elimination of internal differences and disputes.

Krishnam stressed that there was nothing wrong with the RSS chief's appeal, stating, "India is a large country, and everyone living here is equal. If Mohan Bhagwat is calling for unity, what is wrong with that?"

Mohan Bhagwat, in a speech on Saturday, called for the Hindu community to unite by overcoming divisions based on language, caste, and region. He stressed the importance of fostering a society grounded in unity, goodwill, and mutual bonding.

He also highlighted the need for societal discipline, a sense of duty towards the state, and collective goals for the security and well-being of Hindu society.

"Society is not made by me and my family only, rather we have to attain God in our life via all-around concern for the society," the RSS chief said.

Krishnam echoed these sentiments, saying, "The society, nation, and the public are interconnected. Individuals should practise good conduct, speak the truth, and remain non-violent. It's important to serve society and stay dedicated to the nation."

He criticised the opposition for targeting Mohan Bhagwat's statements, suggesting that they have become "irrational" and often oppose remarks made by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhagwat without proper understanding.

Krishnam further said that the RSS is a significant organisation, and when its chief speaks, he does so based on experience and introspection, yet the opposition criticises it without understanding.

He lamented the opposition's tendency to criticise without engaging with the substance of such statements.

"Whenever we have been divided, we have suffered a loss. Why was Pakistan formed in 1947?" indicating that divisions have historically harmed the country," he further questioned.