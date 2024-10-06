American Express Middle East and Telr enter into an agreement to expand American Express acceptance on Telr merchant network in the MENA region

(MENAFN- Telr) Dubai UAE – October 4, 2024: American Express Middle East has announced an agreement with online payment gateway, Telr, to expand its acceptance to Telr’s merchant network by becoming one of their aggregation payment service providers in the MENA region.



This agreement will enable American Express Card Members to use their cards at thousands of Telr’s merchants online, growing the number of locations at which they can use their Card.



Merchants who are acquired by Telr for American Express acceptance can now attract consumers and business from a global base of American Express Card Members – from Middle East and all around the world. Those merchants will be able make payments in more than 120 currencies and 30 languages through various payment methods of Telr’s unique payments gateway platform and pay by link services.



Commenting on the agreement, Graziela Martins, Vice President Merchant Business of American Express Middle East, said: “We are proud to sign the partnership with Telr to expand our merchant acceptance network and enable our Card Members to use their Cards more and more for everyday spend. At American Express, we’re proud to see more businesses accepting American Express in the Middle East region and globally.”



Khalil Alami, Founder & CEO of Telr, said: "Our agreement with Amex enables our merchants to increase their global market reach, connecting with millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. Becoming American Express Middle East’s first aggregation payment service provider in the MENA region is a great honor and will enable us to offer swift onboarding with just a click of a button." Alami added, "At Telr, we're dedicated to providing merchants with top-notch technology and the best payment methods to boost their competitiveness and simplify online shopping for customers."



Globally, American Express has tripled the number of accepting merchants since 2017, with more than 89 million locations worldwide1.







