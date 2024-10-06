stc concludes its sponsorship of the 2024 World Robot Olympiad

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 05 October 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it has concluded its sponsorship of the 2024 World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Kuwait qualifiers hosted by the World Robot Olympiad Association – an independent non-profit organization that promotes robotics in STEM education worldwide. stc's sponsorship of the tournament aligns with the Company’s extensive corporate social responsibility framework with the objective of empowering the youth and providing them with platforms to explore their creativity, problem-solving, and technological skills.

As the Excellence Sponsor of the WRO, stc played a contributing role in supporting the youth foster innovation, creativity, and the ability to develop technological skillsets through a globally recognized platform. The event saw enthusiastic participation from young innovators, while families and supporters gathered to cheer on the teams as they worked together to build robots capable of meeting the competition’s complex requirements. stc’s role as a key sponsor helped provide these young minds with the opportunity to explore advanced technology, develop essential skills, and collaborate on impactful projects.

The WRO Kuwait qualifiers, with the theme this year being “Earth Allies”, took place between October 2nd till the 3rd at the Ahmad Al-Jaber Oil &Gas Exhibition in Al-Ahmadi, welcoming teams from across Kuwait to compete for a chance to represent the country in the global finals that will be held in Turkey. The qualifiers consisted of two categories, the first titled “Robomission”, where participants in groups of 2-3 were provided with Lego pieces to build and program a robot that solves challenges on a field. The second category was titled “Future Innovators” and had participants in groups of 2-3 develop a robot project that helps solve real world problems.

The Company’s involvement in the WRO is part of its ongoing commitment to cultivate a culture that relies on innovation and technology to solve some of the challenges of tomorrow. In a statement, stc expressed that the introduction of such platforms in the local community aligns with the Company’s approach to enabling digital transformation in Kuwait. stc also highlighted that it will continue to collaborate with organizations, whether locally or internationally, to host programs and platforms that promote education, a key pillar under the Company’s CSR program.

It is worth noting that the World Robot Olympiad is an international robotics competition that witnesses the participation of over 100 countries held for over 20 years. The competition provides a platform for young innovators to tackle real-world challenges through technology, inspiring them to apply their skills toward building a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.







