War Update: 169 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day, Enemy Most Active On Three Axes

As many as 169 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, with Russian forces being most active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Kupiansk sectors.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Sunday, October 6, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, yesterday the enemy carried out 82 on Ukrainian positions and population centers using 130 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,410 kamikaze drones and launched 5,130 shelling attacks, including 144 MLRS attacks.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes outside the settlements of Volfyne, Obody, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropillia, Vysoka Yaruha, Berestove, Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Horokhuvatka, Nyzhche Solone, Pershotravneve, Shyikivka, Kramatorsk, Ivanivske, Dyliivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Yablunivka, Panteleimonivka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka, and Lvove.

Over the past day, the aircraft and missile forces and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit four clusters of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, two artillery pieces and three warehouses of the invaders.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made six attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 22 enemy attacks near Lozova, Novoosynove, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, and Kruhliakivka. In this sector, the aggressor actively used aircraft.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novosadove, Makiivka, Hrekivka, and Torske.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by the Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Novosadove.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions ten times near Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched 15 attacks near Dachne and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 30 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novotoretske, Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Lysivka, and Promin. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Selydove and Krutyi Yar.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 26 enemy attacks. The invaders most actively tried to advance in the areas of Kostiantynivka and Tsukuryne. In addition, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions near Novoselydivka, Izmailivka, Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy carried out four unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions in the Bohoiavlenka area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders launched one unsuccessful attack near Novodanylivka.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed in the Volyn and Polisssia sectors.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy uses artillery and aircraft for cross-border attacks against Ukrainian towns and villages.

Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region is ongoing.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on enemy manpower and military equipment, actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine