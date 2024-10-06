Kazakhstan Votes On Nuclear Power Plant Embassy Polling Station Opens In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A public vote on the of a nuclear power (NPP) is currently underway in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

On October 6, over 10,000 polling stations opened across the country, including more than 70 stations abroad. More than 12 million eligible citizens are on the voter list.

Kazakhstan's President, Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, participated in the referendum.

A polling station for the NPP has been established at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan (Baku, N. Rafiyev Street 14), as reported by the embassy. Polling station No. 394 will operate from 07:00 to 20:00.

Kazakhstan citizens aged 18 and older who reside in Azerbaijan, whether permanently or temporarily, can exercise their right to vote.

The voting process is being monitored by 177 international observers from 30 foreign countries, as well as observation missions from four major international organizations: the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Council on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

Additionally, representatives from 200 media organizations across 37 countries are covering the referendum.

President Tokayev announced the referendum in his address to the nation on September 2.

For the referendum to be considered valid, more than half of the eligible citizens must participate.