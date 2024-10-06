Kazakhstan Votes On Nuclear Power Plant Embassy Polling Station Opens In Azerbaijan
Date
10/6/2024 5:10:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A public vote on the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP)
is currently underway in Kazakhstan, Azernews
reports.
On October 6, over 10,000 polling stations opened across the
country, including more than 70 stations abroad. More than 12
million eligible citizens are on the voter list.
Kazakhstan's President, Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, participated in
the referendum.
A polling station for the NPP referendum has been established at
the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan (Baku, N. Rafiyev Street
14), as reported by the embassy. Polling station No. 394 will
operate from 07:00 to 20:00.
Kazakhstan citizens aged 18 and older who reside in Azerbaijan,
whether permanently or temporarily, can exercise their right to
vote.
The voting process is being monitored by 177 international
observers from 30 foreign countries, as well as observation
missions from four major international organizations: the
Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Council on
Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.
Additionally, representatives from 200 media organizations
across 37 countries are covering the referendum.
President Tokayev announced the referendum in his address to the
nation on September 2.
For the referendum to be considered valid, more than half of the
eligible citizens must participate.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.