Brent crude oil prices decrease 6.5 percent per barrel January-September period in 2024

(MENAFN) oil prices experienced a notable decline of 6.5 percent per barrel during the first nine months of 2024, even in the face of persistent tensions in the Middle East and looming concerns surrounding Hurricane Beryl. This unexpected drop can be attributed to several factors, most significantly the stockpiles that were built up in anticipation of the storm. These reserves effectively mitigated the potential for price increases that might typically accompany such geopolitical and environmental uncertainties. Furthermore, broader market fears of a recession contributed to downward pressure on oil prices, as concerns about global economic growth tend to dampen demand forecasts.



In contrast, natural gas prices demonstrated a robust increase of 16.3 percent on the New York Mercantile Exchange during the same period. This uptick can be linked to a confluence of factors including rising exploration costs, emerging supply challenges, and declining production levels. The increased demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States further fueled this price surge, reflecting a growing reliance on natural gas as a key energy source amidst fluctuating global energy markets. As producers navigate the complexities of exploration and production in an evolving landscape, the dynamics of supply and demand will remain critical in shaping future natural gas pricing.



Overall, the contrasting trends between oil and natural gas highlight the diverse influences affecting each commodity, emphasizing the intricate nature of the energy markets as they respond to both geopolitical tensions and domestic supply-demand scenarios. Market participants will be keenly observing these developments as they position themselves for potential shifts in pricing and overall market sentiment.

