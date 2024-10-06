Manchester City beats Fulham with 3-2 comeback victory in Premier League

(MENAFN) In an exciting matchup at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City overcame Fulham with a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory. Fulham's Andreas Pereira opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a close-range finish. However, City responded swiftly, with Mateo Kovacic scoring twice before halftime, netting goals in the 32nd and 47th minutes. Jeremy Doku added a long-range effort in the 82nd minute to extend City's lead to 3-1. Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back for Fulham in the 88th minute, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide.



In another exciting clash, Arsenal faced Southampton at the Emirates Stadium. The first half ended without any goals, but the game sprung to life in the second half when Southampton’s Cameron Archer scored in the 55th minute. Arsenal quickly leveled the score with Kai Havertz's goal in the 58th minute, marking a milestone as he became the first Arsenal player since Robin van Persie to score in seven consecutive home games. Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead in the 68th minute, and Bukayo Saka sealed the win with a goal in the 88th minute.



After these results, both Manchester City and Arsenal sit on 17 points, just one point behind league leaders Liverpool. Fulham remains in sixth place with 11 points, while Southampton struggles at the bottom of the table in 19th with just one point.

