Solar storms to illuminate night skies over US, potentially bringing faint auroras

(MENAFN) Solar storms are set to illuminate the night skies over parts of the northern United States this weekend, potentially bringing faint northern lights to regions as far south as South Dakota, Iowa, and New York. As forecasters keep a close watch on the situation, there is also the possibility of disruptions to power and communication systems due to the storms.



This surge in solar activity coincides with the sun being at the peak of its 11-year cycle, a period characterized by increased solar flares and auroras. Recently, the sun emitted two powerful flares, including a notable event on Thursday, which was the largest flare recorded since 2017.



While the conditions are favorable for auroras, the visibility of these pale displays remains uncertain. Erica Grow Cei, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), emphasized that there is still a "fair amount of uncertainty" regarding how strong or weak the solar storms may become over the weekend.



Previous strong solar storms, particularly those in May, created breathtaking auroral displays across the Northern Hemisphere. However, this week’s solar activity has seen fewer high-energy plasma ejections, which are crucial for generating vibrant light shows. As the weekend approaches, both enthusiasts and casual observers will be watching the skies, hoping for a glimpse of the enchanting northern lights, while also remaining mindful of potential impacts from the solar storms on technology and infrastructure.

