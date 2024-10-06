Dr. Gholam Mujtaba Hosts Dinner In Honor Of Pakistani Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. G. Mujtaba & Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan

Dr. G. Mujtaba & guests

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Gholam Mujtaba, Chairman of the Pakistan Policy Institute USA, hosted an exclusive dinner at his Clifton residence in honor of visiting Pakistani Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan, Chairman of the Cabinet Standing Committee of the Senate. In the evening, he brought together a distinguished group of community leaders, showcasing the strength of the local South Asian and Middle Eastern communities in fostering international relationships.The dinner was graced by a diverse group of attendees, each representing a unique perspective. Among the prominent guests were Dr. Mannan Razzak, a notable Bangladeshi American leader, Mr. Naeem Malik, Mr. Warraich, Mr. Mohammed Huzien, Chairperson of the Islamic Council of Passaic County, Mr. Nidal Al Khateeb, Mr. Ghassan Hussain, Mr. Naseem Gilgiti of Sohni Watan Gilgit-Baltistan, and Mr. Omar Choudhry.Senator Rana Mahmoodul Hassan emphasized the importance of strengthening Pakistan–United States relations, noting that deeper collaboration between the two nations would result in mutual benefits. The senator's visit and Dr. Mujtaba's efforts to unite community leaders highlight the commitment to fostering international diplomacy and reassure the audience of the dedication to building bridges between communities.The evening was concluded with discussions on various initiatives that could further promote ties between the United States and Pakistan. The participants shared a vision of peace, cooperation, and progress, underscoring the positive outcomes that can be achieved through such collaborative efforts and leaving the audience with hope for the future.

Syed Abu Nasar

Pakistan Policy Institute

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.