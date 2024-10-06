MFA: French And Armenian Provocative Steps In International Organization Of Francophonie Have Failed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"It is a serious regret that the International Organization of
the Francophonie (IFO), which has a mandate in the field of
cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the member states,
was misused by Armenia with France's open support and
patronage."
Azernews reports that this was reported by the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
It was noted that "France grossly exploited the chairmanship
status in order to include the provisions aimed at its sovereignty
and territorial integrity in the resolution of the organization's
summit in this organization, of which Azerbaijan is not a member,
and openly violated the generally accepted practice regarding the
preparation of documents in multilateral diplomatic formats and the
elementary multilateral negotiation rules. violating it, it did not
even allow discussion of several member states' proposals regarding
the known provisions.
As a result, the provisions that the Armenian side claimed to
have been adopted at the BFT Summit actually did not gain consensus
in the organization, and reservations were added to the document as
a protest against some of the provisions.
Thus, even on a platform where Azerbaijan is not a member,
Armenia's attempts to get its fake stories accepted by the
international community have failed despite France's open
support.
The provisions in question, which the Armenian side tries to
present as a "diplomatic victory", have no political and legal
value, and were inserted into the document of an organization
intended for the discussion of cultural and humanitarian issues
without reaching a consensus through a clear violation of the
decision-making rules.
What happened within the framework of the BFT should be
evaluated as a manifestation of the fact that Armenia is not
interested in the peace process, that it intends to infringe on the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at every
possible opportunity, and that France uses Armenia for its own
narrow interests.
Despite the open threats and blackmails of France, the
Azerbaijani side expresses its gratitude to the partner states of
the ILO for their unwavering commitment to international law and
the ILO's humanitarian mandate, and for resolutely opposing the
disruptive activity that targets the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Azerbaijan and undermines the normalization
process.
The Azerbaijani side calls on Armenia to give up such
destructive steps, to show political will and responsibility in the
direction of changing the remaining obstacles on the way to the
logical conclusion of the normalization process, first of all, the
provisions in the constitution of this country and other
legislative acts that contain territorial claims against
Azerbaijan.
The Armenian side has to choose either to conclude the
normalization process in this way or to continue the conflict at
all levels. The Azerbaijani side is committed to the normalization
process that it has put forward and consistently advanced with
political wisdom and a sense of responsibility."
