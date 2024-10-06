MFA: French And Armenian Provocative Steps In International Organization Of Francophonie Have Failed

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "It is a serious regret that the International Organization of the Francophonie (IFO), which has a mandate in the field of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the member states, was misused by Armenia with France's open support and patronage."

Azernews reports that this was reported by the of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that "France grossly exploited the chairmanship status in order to include the provisions aimed at its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the of the organization's summit in this organization, of which Azerbaijan is not a member, and openly violated the generally accepted practice regarding the preparation of documents in multilateral diplomatic formats and the elementary multilateral negotiation rules. violating it, it did not even allow discussion of several member states' proposals regarding the known provisions.

As a result, the provisions that the Armenian side claimed to have been adopted at the BFT Summit actually did not gain consensus in the organization, and reservations were added to the document as a protest against some of the provisions.

Thus, even on a platform where Azerbaijan is not a member, Armenia's attempts to get its fake stories accepted by the international community have failed despite France's open support.

The provisions in question, which the Armenian side tries to present as a "diplomatic victory", have no political and legal value, and were inserted into the document of an organization intended for the discussion of cultural and humanitarian issues without reaching a consensus through a clear violation of the decision-making rules.

What happened within the framework of the BFT should be evaluated as a manifestation of the fact that Armenia is not interested in the peace process, that it intends to infringe on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at every possible opportunity, and that France uses Armenia for its own narrow interests.

Despite the open threats and blackmails of France, the Azerbaijani side expresses its gratitude to the partner states of the ILO for their unwavering commitment to international law and the ILO's humanitarian mandate, and for resolutely opposing the disruptive activity that targets the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and undermines the normalization process.

The Azerbaijani side calls on Armenia to give up such destructive steps, to show political will and responsibility in the direction of changing the remaining obstacles on the way to the logical conclusion of the normalization process, first of all, the provisions in the constitution of this country and other legislative acts that contain territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

The Armenian side has to choose either to conclude the normalization process in this way or to continue the conflict at all levels. The Azerbaijani side is committed to the normalization process that it has put forward and consistently advanced with political wisdom and a sense of responsibility."