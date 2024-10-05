Kuwait Ambassador To US: Kuwait Keen On Aiding Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Ahmad Al-Mazyad

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain on Saturday affirmed Kuwait's keenness on pursuing dispatch of aid to the Palestinian people.

The ambassador was speaking in a statement to KUNA during her participation in the annual ceremony of the American relief foundation Anera.

The State of Kuwait's contrubutions to the foundation date to many years back, said the ambassador, indicating that the relief establishment allocates aid for the Palestinian people, the refugees in Lebanon and Jordan.

She emphasized the State of Kuwait's support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples would proceed and increase "under the current hard conditions."

For his part, the foundation chair Sean Carrol said in his keynote statement at the annual ceremony that the foundation was seeking to increase the relief allocations for Lebanon. He held the Israeli occupation responsible for hampering delivery of aid in Gaza.

The State of Kuwait has contributed to the foundation relief projects for many years to relieve the refugees in the West Bank, people in need in Gaza, Jordan and Lebanon. (end)

