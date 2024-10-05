Japanese Toymaker Makes World's Smallest Rubik's Cube

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A Japanese toymaker in a promotional recently revealed the smallest Rubik's cube made of aluminum and weighing just 0.33grams.

Megahouse Corporation unveiled the world's smallest cube that is fully functional and can be solved using a pair of tweezers to move it around.

The rotating puzzle cube made up to 39 parts, measures 4.90mm (0.19in) wide 4.92mm (0.19in) tall and 4.99mm (0.19in) long and was recorded as the world's smallest rotating puzzle cube in August by Guinness World Record.

The cube that can fit under a fingernail costs a fortune in comparison with a regular Rubik's cube. It is priced at $5,320, approximately 19,500 Qatari riyal and is open for pre-orders, the delivery of which is expected to happen in April next year.

The most difficult part of manufacturing this is the process of carving out each part so that it can move and assembling it, said the manufacturer on its website . "It is extremely difficult to create internal parts that are about 1/1000 the normal size and then assemble them," it stated.

Media reports stated that this record breaks the one set by a 5.6mm Rubik's cube version made by British puzzle designer Tony Fisher in 2016.

