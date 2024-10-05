Azerbaijan's Handball Teams Set To Begin Their Campaign In European Cup
Today, the women's handball teams "Qarabag," "Azeryol," and
"Kur" will begin their campaigns in the European Cup,
Azernews reports.
The defending national champion "Qarabag" will face Luxembourg's
"Differdanj" in the 1/32 finals. The match will take place at the
"AHF Arena" Sports Complex in Baku, starting at 14:45. The return
match will be held the following day at the same venue.
Another representative, "Azeryol," will also play both of its
matches in Baku. Led by Aleksandr Revva, the team will compete
against Ukraine's "Galichanka" at 17:00 in the "AHF Arena."
The winner of the Azerbaijan Cup, "Kur," will clarify their
relationship with the Greek team "Ionias" away from home. The first
match will be held at the Athens Gymnastics Arena, starting at
19:00 Baku time. The second match will take place the following day
at 17:30.
