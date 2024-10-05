Peru’S Export Boom: A Surge Across Key Sectors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru's exports soared to new heights in the first eight months of 2024, with goods exports reaching $46.799 billion from January to August. This marks a significant 13.8% increase compared to the same period last year. The of Foreign Trade and (Mincetur released this encouraging news on Friday. The growth stems from major contributions by key sectors of the local economy. Fishing led the charge with a 27.3% increase, followed by at 18.9%, and at 14.5%. The fishing sector saw a boost in fish meal and fish oil shipments. This uptick resulted from improved anchovy extraction. Canned fish exports rose by 63.4%, while frozen fish shipments increased by 19.9%. Agriculture witnessed remarkable growth in specific areas. Cocoa bean exports skyrocketed by 328%, while coffee exports jumped by 74%. Fruit exports, which account for half of the country's agricultural exports, continued to rise. This increase was driven by higher blueberry and avocado shipments. The mining sector showed impressive gains as well. Gold sales surged by 56.2%. Copper exports, representing a third of the country's goods exports, grew by 1.6%. They totaled $15.206 billion. Other minerals also saw significant increases. Tin exports rose by 38.8%, molybdenum by 16.6%, and iron by 13.8%. The number of exporters grew by 3.8% in the first eight months of 2024. Peruvian companies shipped goods to 170 markets worldwide. China led as the top destination, receiving 35% of total exports. The United States followed with 13%, and the European Union with 11%. August alone saw a remarkable 26.4% growth in exports. They amounted to $6.718 billion in that single month.

This data paints a picture of Peru's thriving export sector. It showcases the country's economic resilience and diverse export portfolio.