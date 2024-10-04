Clearsale Shares Soar As Serasa Experian Announces Acquisition Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) ClearSale's stock price jumped 11.70% to R$9.55 on Friday, October 4. The surge followed news of Serasa Experian's plan to acquire the consumer data company.



The deal values ClearSale at approximately R$2 billion ($366 million), marking a significant moment for both firms. The offers ClearSale three options to exchange their common shares.



The first option prices each share at R$10.56, representing a 23.5% premium over Thursday's closing price of R$8.55. This premium highlights the value Serasa Experian sees in ClearSale's operations.



ClearSale specializes in risk prevention solutions across various sectors. These include e-commerce, financial markets, direct sales, and telecommunications.



The company's diverse portfolio likely attracted Serasa Experian's interest, given the growing importance of data security. Pedro Paulo Chiamulera holds the largest stake in ClearSale at 35.29%.







Other major shareholders include Bernardo Carvalho Lustosa with 8.71% and Verônica Allende Serra with 9.04%. Innova Capital also owns a significant 8.87% of the company's shares.

ClearSale's Acquisition Options

The first exchange option offers an immediate, one-time cash payment. The second option involves payment through Experian BDRs, which will be created on the London Stock Exchange.



The third option combines cash and BDRs, with an additional payment after five years. ClearSale's controlling shareholders, who own 34.86% of the company, have expressed their intention to choose the first option.



This decision may influence other shareholders as they consider their choices in the coming weeks. In 2022, ClearSale reported a net revenue of R$504 million ($92 million).



The company serves 7,400 active clients and has seen an impressive 27% compound annual growth rate since 2018. Brazil remains ClearSale's primary market, accounting for 62% of its revenue.



This acquisition could strengthen Serasa Experian's position in the data analytics and risk management sector. For ClearSale, joining a larger organization may provide new growth opportunities and resources for expansion.

