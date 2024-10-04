October 13Th BROOKLYN + JAPAN FESTIVAL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)





Shiseido





BK Style Foundation, Hachi Collections, Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd., tas+, Dainobu,

JTB USA, Overjoyed, Le Furo, Rimon, Ellie's Lash Bar, Kaysar Brooklyn, kiino Brooklyn, Magmog Brooklyn, Tomiz, Torihane, NIHONSAN, FAITH CO., LTD., DINNY、 Crewneck NYC inc,



Generic Cosmetics, Sacra, Tamura Shoji, Robe Japonica, Koji no Gakko, Llanos Coffee, Brooklyn Made, KAMIKI, Rescue Plants, Hakko-an and more



【What's J-Collabo】

J-Collabo was founded in 2008 as a NY State 501(c)3 non-profit organization by Hitoshi Sagaseki (Founder), Sachi Shimoda (Co-Founder), Hiromi Ishikawa (Executive Director) and started as an online gallery with the theme of "Experience Japan in Brooklyn”. J-Collabo was involved in the planning and management of many cultural events, including a charity event, a tourism promotion event and a collaboration of traditional Japanese performing arts such as Gagaku and Noh etc. Since 2014, J-Collabo has established a permanent base in Brooklyn, where it plans and manages educational programs on traditional Japanese culture such as tea ceremonies, flower arrangement, calligraphy, rakugo, Noh, and traditional crafts such as bamboo crafts, pottery, lacquer ware, and Japanese paper.



Under the concept of“Brooklyn + Japan”, J-Collabo provides free community events to connect with local people. In addition, since 2017, J-Collabo has held an annual art group exhibition, providing opportunities for outstanding artists to showcase their work, including solo exhibitions in the USA and Japan.







BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Japan-U.S. cultural exchange laboratory in Brooklyn“Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo”Holds the First Show on October 13th!!Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo (BBFL), which is located in Park Slope in Brooklyn (300 7th Street, Brooklyn NY 11215) as the cultural exchange laboratory, throws the very first event by itself on Sunday, October 13th. Based on the concept“Brooklyn + Japan”, there are planned some exciting events such as fashion shows by 4 designers from each country both Japan and USA, workshops of beauty, craft, and food etc., also art group exhibition, introducing new products by participated brands. There are more fun things happening for every visitor!!【10/13 Event Schedule】-11am・PSWT Art Group Show-12pm・TAISAN Giant Caligraphy Performance・NIHONSAN Japanese Woodworking Games and Demos・NIKI HILLS Wine Tasting by DINNY-11:30am & 1pm・SHISEIDO Second Skin Workshop-4:00pm・Fashion Show with BK Style Foundation1) Fugahum( )2) Robe Japonica( )3) Yosoou & 52( 、 )4) Walock( )【What's”Brooklyn Beauty/Fashion Labo”?】“Bridging Cultures, Unveiling Creativity”J-Collabo meets between USA and Japanese companies to cooperate laboratory.Brooklyn is where many artists have moved to create a unique culture. BBFL's mission is to create a sustainable and creative community inspired by the way of life and thinking of the people who live in Brooklyn. BBFL creates a platform as a bridge between Brooklyn, Japan, and the world.The 25,000 sqft facility (Basement, 1st~3rd floor, Rooftop) includes an art gallery, cafe, grocery, hair/nail/facial/ eye lash salon, upcycle store and local product showroom. The store proposes a total lifestyle based on the concept of "Bridging Cultures, Unveiling Creativity”. A series of Japan-USA hybrid products also are developed and introduced to the world through e-commerce or events.OPEN EVERYDAY11AM - 7PM300 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11215