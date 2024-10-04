Transformational Gift For Cedarville University

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $15 Million Gift Adds to Successful Campaign

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most successful fundraising campaign in Cedarville University's 137-year history, One Thousand Days Transformed: The Campaign for Cedarville, just received a $15 million gift from donors who expressed their passion for the mission of the institution while requesting their gift remain anonymous. Cedarville President Dr. Thomas White made the announcement during his annual State of the University address on Friday, Oct. 4, after just of the gift on Tuesday.

The generous donors gave toward the final facility planned as part of the One Thousand Days Transformed campaign - a new $35 million Academic Center. The grand domed, all-brick, three-story Center will provide classroom, collaboration, and office spaces for the outstanding faculty and programs that make up Cedarville's academic core, including history and government; English, literature, and modern languages; psychology; education; and social work. This final campaign facility will be constructed on the eastern edge of campus off State Route 72.

“We are grateful for God's incredible blessing upon this institution,” said White.“Only He could have orchestrated this unexpected gift and laid this need on the hearts of the donors. We give all glory to God.”

The $15 million gift is one of the largest gifts received during the campaign, which was first announced on October 1, 2021. Gifts to the One Thousand Days Transformed campaign are supporting four key priorities:

Expanding capacity through the addition of new campus facilities,

Maximizing affordability and minimizing student debt through scholarships,

Enhancing the student experience, and

Providing long-term sustainability for the university.

With the exception of new facilities, the other three priority goals have already been achieved, with gifts from mission-focused donors continuing to be received, propelling the campaign past the $175 million goal.

However, the final milestone in the campaign, completing the facilities goal, will be the construction of the new Academic Center. This $15 million gift brings the remaining need to approximately $5 million.

Previous facilities constructed through the One Thousand Days Transformed campaign include an athletic and academic expansion, a new women's residence hall, the Chick-fil-A dining center, a civil engineering facility, and most recently the 348-bed residence hall and the $40 million Scharnberg Business and Communication Center. Other key accomplishments include adding more than $25 million in new scholarship dollars, establishing new endowments for chapel and Global Outreach ministries, and identifying over $16 million in future estate gifts.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is a Baptist university with undergraduate programs in arts, sciences, and professional programs, and graduate programs. With an enrollment of 6,384 students in more than 175 areas of study, Cedarville is one of the largest private universities in Ohio and is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, and high graduation and retention rates. For more information about the University, visit cedarville.edu.

