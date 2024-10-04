Switzerland“Observer”, Not Signatory In China-Brazil Peace Initiative - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland's position on the peaceful settlement of the Russian war against Ukraine has not changed as any "peace initiative" must fully respect international law and the UN Charter.

That's according to Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine Félix Baumann, who spoke in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“First of all, and I think there was a kind of a misunderstanding, actually. So first of all, Switzerland did not join or did not subscribe the final communique of this meeting that was held by China and Brazil last week in New York. We attended the meeting, but as observers, and third, yes, we did not change our position,” Baumann stressed.

The Swiss stance“remains absolutely clear: any solution to the – in response to the Russian full-scale military aggression against Ukraine must be a fully – must fully respect international law, the United Nations Charter, and in particular territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” the diplomat added.

At the same time, Switzerland believes all peace plans that respect the said fundamental principles should be explored, he added.

“This was even reflected in the final communique of the first summit on peace in – on Ukraine, which took place in Switzerland in June: this summit was built on the previous discussions that have taken place based on Ukraine's Peace Formula and other peace proposals which are in line with international law, including UN Charter,” said Baumann.

“So it's a bit in line with this position that the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs decided to attend, again, as an observer last week in this meeting,” noted the ambassador.

He opines the decision was taken because Switzerland believes“it's important to talk about peace in a situation where we have a war that causes immense suffering and victims.”

“And that's actually – that's exactly also what we did in June on Birkenstock in the end, when we gathered a broad range of countries precisely to discuss about the prospects for a peace process. But again, let me say, once again, our position has not changed. Nothing shall be decided without Ukraine,” the diplomat concluded.

On September 28, media reports claimed the Swiss Foreign Ministry had expressed support for the peace plan jointly put forward by China and Brazil to end the war in Ukraine. In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula is“the only path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.”