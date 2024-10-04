EANA Sets Up Committee To Counter Disinformation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) at its general assembly held in Rome on October 4 decided to create a committee to counter disinformation.

Serhii Cherevatyi, director general of the Ukrainian National News Agency Ukrinform, was elected the head of the committee, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrinform initiated the creation of this committee. After all, we, like no one else in Europe, know the price of Russian disinformation, fakes, and criminal propaganda. Therefore, it is very important for us to keep this topic in the focus of attention of the European and jointly counter the toxic informational influence on societies in European countries," Cherevatyi said.

The committee will include representatives of such member agencies of the Alliance as AFP (France), dpa (Germany), APA (Austria), which have powerful fact-checking teams, as well as Romania's Agerpres, Greece's ANA-MPA, and others.

On October 3, Rome hosted a meeting of representatives of member agencies of the European Alliance of News Agencies with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. In his speech, the Italian president raised the issue of Russian hybrid threats in the information sphere.

Photo: @Quirinale

The European Alliance of News Agencies was founded in 1956 and currently unites more than 30 leading European news agencies. Ukrinform, which represents Ukraine at the Alliance, has been a member of the EANA since 1995.