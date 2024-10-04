IGY Marinas Appointed To Manage Sindalah Yacht Club, Setting A New Standard In Global Yachting Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IGY is thrilled to announce its appointment as the manager of the Sindalah Yacht Club, located at the heart of Sindalah – NEOM's inaugural island destination.

- Steve English, CEO of IGY MarinasNEOM, SAUDI ARABIA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IGY Marinas is thrilled to announce its appointment as the manager of the Sindalah Yacht Club, located at the heart of Sindalah – NEOM's inaugural island destination.Building on its previous appointment as manager of Sindalah Marina in June 2023, IGY's extended role underscores its leadership in the yachting industry. The IGY global network, which spans 23 marinas globally, is the only one of its kind and offers the exclusive IGY Trident Superyacht Membership Program.With this latest appointment, IGY is well-positioned to support Sindalah in redefining global standards for premium yachting experiences.Steve English, CEO of IGY Marinas, said: "The IGY team is delighted to be entrusted with managing the Sindalah Yacht Club and is excited to offer unparalleled services, a dynamic social environment and exclusive access to the world's premier yachting destination. We are confident that Sindalah Yacht Club will set the standard for luxury and become synonymous with elite yachting experiences.”Sindalah, the luxury island and gateway to the Red Sea in northwest Saudi Arabia, is set to become one of the world's most dynamic tourism destinations. Nestled at the island's core, Sindalah Yacht Club is poised to be a premier global hub for superyacht owners and travelers, offering the perfect combination of luxury, convenience and state-of-the-art facilities.Meticulously designed as a haven of sophistication, the Yacht Club will seamlessly integrate with Sindalah Marina's world-class berthing facilities, accommodating superyachts up to 180 meters. The club's exclusive amenities will include a terrace, an outdoor swimming pool with breathtaking sea views, a luxurious lounge and a fine-dining restaurant. Sindalah's unique location offers direct access to some of the world's most pristine and unexplored cruising waters, making it a year-round superyacht home port for adventurers and luxury seekers.Sindalah Yacht Club is not only dedicated to offering premium services but also aims to foster a close-knit community where members can share their passion for yachting and enjoy the finest experiences that Sindalah has to offer. A range of carefully curated membership options will be available, along with concierge services tailored to meet the needs of the superyacht community.For membership inquiries and further details, please contact ....This announcement comes as Sindalah prepares to open later this year. Spanning 840,000 square meters, the island will be NEOM's first destination to launch, offering outstanding hospitality and unforgettable experiences above and below the water.-ENDS -About NEOMNEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.For further information email ... or visit and /en-us/newsroom .About SindalahSindalah is the first luxury island destination in NEOM and is one of the key projects supporting Saudi Arabia's national tourism strategy. A main gateway to the Red Sea offering bespoke nautical experiences, Sindalah will reshape the luxury international yachting calendar offering a new season for guests and visitors to enjoy. It will feature three hotels, a world-class marina, a luxury beach club, glamorous yacht club, international luxury retail outlets, and unique culinary offerings which will provide an incomparable experience in the Red Sea.NEOM is developing the island to be a premium destination surrounded by a stunning and diverse marine environment which has one of the world's most beautiful coral reserves. All NEOM projects are aligned to redefine the way humanity lives and works in harmony with nature.About IGY MarinasIGY's worldwide network of properties sets luxury standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY has the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 8,000 annual customers at 23 marinas in 13 countries.IGY's unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East serving a variety of vessel types, and is the home port for many of the world's largest superyachts. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world's largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( ) and Northrop & Johnson ( ).MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas' network at and IGY Trident at

Tammy Gedman

IGY Marinas

+1 954-510-3309

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.