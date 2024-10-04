Ukrainian General Staff Confirms Strike On Fuel Depot In Russia's Voronezh Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that the Defense Forces struck a storage facility in Russia's Voronezh region on the night of October 4. The target was the Annaneftproduct fuel depot, located near the village of Anna in Voronezh region.

The General Staff reported this on , as seen by Ukrinform.

"Overnight, a strike was carried out on the Annaneftproduct fuel storage facility near the village of Anna in Voronezh region of the Russian Federation," the post reads.

Russian air defense systems were activated in the area.

According to the General Staff, at least one of the facility's vertical tanks was hit. A fire broke out.

The operation was carried out by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) in coordination with other defense forces. Further details regarding the damage are being specified.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on the night of October 3, Ukrainian drones struck the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh region.