Franchise.Law Ranked #6 On Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Franchise Suppliers For The Fifth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Franchise recognized as a top provider for franchisors in 2024 rankings

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise , a legal firm dedicated to serving franchisors, has been named the #6 Legal Provider on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Top Franchise Suppliers list . This marks the fifth straight year the firm has ranked among the top providers in the franchise industry.The annual ranking, based on a survey of over 1,000 franchisors, evaluates companies that provide critical services to help franchisors and franchisees thrive. The firm's consistent recognition highlights the firm's commitment to delivering effective legal solutions tailored to the unique needs of franchise systems, from new franchises to large multinational brands."We're proud to be recognized again this year, our focus has always been on providing legal guidance that not only supports the growth of our clients but also aligns with their business goals," said Jonathan Barber, managing attorney at Franchise.Franchise, founded in 2016 and based in Charlotte, NC, represents over 100 franchisors across the U.S. The firm specializes in franchise disclosure documents, registration, and ongoing legal support, contributing to the expansion of some of the fastest-growing franchises in the country.The firm has supported some of the fastest-growing franchise systems in the U.S. and approaches franchise law from a sales perspective, which aligns its clients' goals.For more information, visit Franchise's website and see the full list of top suppliers at###About FranchiseExcellent legal services for every franchisor®. Jonathan Barber and Jason Power lead the franchise team at Franchise and represent over 100 franchisors in transactions and disputes. The firm's client base ranges from some of the top new franchise systems to large, multi-national franchisors. Franchise regularly launches new franchise systems, preparing franchise disclosure documents tailored closely to their clients' needs and securing registration with every state in the country.

