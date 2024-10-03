Filipino American History Month Will Be Celebrated In Carson On Saturday, October 12

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Filipino American Heritage Month Celebration in Carson

From a chicken adobo cook-off to a Car Show, celebrate Filipino American History Month at the Carson Event Center on Saturday, October 12 from 11 am - 4 pm

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ADVISORYWhat: Filipino American History Month CelebrationWhen: Saturday, October 12, 2024Where: Carson Event Center801 E. Carson StreetCarson, CA 90745Time: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.The City of Carson is thrilled to announce the Filipino American History Month Kick-Off! Event goers are in for a treat as we celebrate Filipino American history, culture and acknowledge Filipino-American contributions in the arts and innovation.In addition to mainstage entertainment, this year's FAHM celebration will inaugurate the“Battle for the Best” chicken adobo cook-off, showcasing the finest cooks in Carson who will compete live in“kitchen stadium”. This year, de will be among the judges. The co-founder of the international Grammy award-winning hip hop group the Black-Eyed Peas and founder of the de Foundation International, will be on hand along with other celebrity judges to determine the winner.The de Foundation International will be co-producing the first ever Carson Auto Show. The Filipino-American community has long been a driving force in shaping cultural and economic landscapes, both in the United States and around the world. From pioneering achievements in the arts and entertainment to groundbreaking innovations in business and technology, Filipino-Americans have consistently pushed boundaries and set new standards.The Car Show is a celebration of Filipino-American heritage through the lens of automotive excellence-a field where Filipino-Americans have made significant contributions. The event will feature an impressive array of vehicles, from classic and vintage to modern marvels, each telling a story of creativity, passion, and innovation that echoes our community's spirit. One of the event's highlights is the public debut of de's 1967 Ford F100-a classic race truck reimagined as a 600 HP electric powerhouse. This vehicle is more than a testament to engineering prowess; it's a symbol of our foundation's commitment to sustainability and innovation.Live entertainment will begin at 11:00am and will feature the dynamic singer, Leo Mercedez and the captivating Broadway actress/singer Debralee Daco. Up and coming singers Jey Bersales, Hazel Velasco, and Toni Gica will be making their FAHM debut. Janice Javier, a finalist on“The Voice: Philippines” brings her unique powerhouse vocals and comedian Rex Navarrete headlines the afternoon's entertainment. Candidates from the 2024 Mr. Philippines USA competition will serve as this year's hosts. And food trucks will be on hand to serve authentic Filipino cuisine.The day will be filled with the vibrant rhythms and melodies of live performances, offering a feast for the senses and a reflection of the city's diverse artistic flair. Join us for an opportunity to experience the joy and pride of Filipino American History Month.For more information, or questions please call the City of Carson Community Services/Recreation/Park Maintenance Department at (310) 830-9991.

