Rothkos And A Picasso Join List Of Activist Targets In Japan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) For years, a castle-like museum outside Tokyo was a secret spot for Japanese art lovers prepared to make a nearly two-hour trip from the capital to see its

collection of 20th-century masterpieces, including a Monet, a Picasso

and several Rothkos,

scattered throughout the

grounds.

Now the owner of Kawamura Memorial DIC Museum of Art,

a publicly listed chemicals maker struggling with losses, is considering selling its artwork or even shutting down permanently amid pressure from investors. Hedge fund Oasis Management, known for advocating shake-ups at targeted companies, has disclosed an 8.6% stake in

DIC Corp.

“The museum has been in the red for a long time,”

DIC spokesperson Hirotaka Komine told

Bloomberg News, declining to

comment on

Oasis in particular but referring to a general

push for rationalization and

higher capital efficiency. The company

will decide

what to do by the end of the year, and

close in late March to implement the changes which may include downsizing

or closing.

“It's hard to operate under the current circumstances,” he said.

The museum opened in

1990 and

houses art the company began

collecting

in

the 1970s. Many Japanese corporations and wealthy individuals embarked

on a shopping spree

for impressionist and modern art

masterpieces during the bubble economy of the 1980s,

encouraged by surging real estate and share

prices. The most famous example of this may have been the 1987 purchase of Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers

by the insurer now known as

Sompo Holdings Inc.

for $40 million

- the highest price ever for a painting at the time.

In addition to its vast collection, which includes

works by Henri Matisse and Pierre-Auguste Renoir

as well as more contemporary artists like Mark Rothko and Cy Twombly, the Kawamura museum is also

known for its pastoral setting, featuring

a vast lawn studded with outdoor sculptures and a lake

with several swans.



Oasis founder Seth Fischer

says

that running the museum doesn't make sense today,

particularly given its small number of visitors.



“The museum is far away, it's not well-trafficked,” Fischer told Bloomberg TV in September.“Unfortunately, there's

more security guards most days than actual

people.”

Activist investors like Oasis and Elliott Management Corp. have for years launched noisy campaigns

against Japanese companies' ownership of underperforming businesses and trophy assets like

real estate. Such efforts have found increasing

success

in recent

years as the government's support

for governance reforms and the Nikkei's rise to record highs

helped cast such activist investors, often

viewed

negatively as corporate raiders, in a more favorable light.



“Clearly there is a a tailwind around corporate reforms and improved capital efficiency,” said

Tim Morse

at

Asymmetric Advisors, which advises institutional investors on Japan equities.“There is really very little reason why companies like DIC should have a valuable art collection that has nothing to do with the business.”

At the same time, DIC is facing growing calls

from the public to preserve the museum.

The mayor of the local town is

backing a public petition

calling for it to stay open, gaining

over 47,000 signatures

as of late September. E-commerce billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, whose collection has included

works

by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Picasso and Yayoi Kusama, is offering

to consider buying

important pieces

from Kawamura so

they remain in Japan. Many art critics also say

it would

be a shame to remove the works from their current, purpose-built setting.



“This museum is a great treasure, something Japan should be proud of,” said

Teiya Iwabuchi, editor

of art magazine Bijutsu Techo, adding that

its Rothko Room is particularly special,

with restrained lighting providing an

optimal setting for

the glowing hues of the painter's Seagram Murals

series.“Colors that you don't initially notice gradually begin to emerge. You wouldn't experience this sensation if you were seeing them right next to other artists' pieces.”

Critics have called on

DIC to give more consideration to social responsibility and philanthropy than benefits for shareholders. Most other corporate art collections

in Japan

such as Mori Art Museum and Suntory Museum of Art

are managed

by foundations, which benefit from tax breaks but face restrictions on selling art for profit.



DIC

owns

and manages

the museum. This

allows it to include the value of the artwork in its finances and to profit from sales, but also makes

the collection

an open target for those calling for better management.

The total book value for DIC's 384 works stood

at ¥11.2 billion as of end-June.



At the very least, the attention over its

future seems to have given the museum

a second wind. The company said on Monday that it would stay open through March rather than January as previously announced, thanks to a

surge in visitors.

On a recent Sunday, nearly a hundred people stood in line

to catch a shuttle bus to the museum, and

an employee had to ask some of them to find other modes of transport.

Mizuki Kanno, a company employee in her 20s, said she'd

been meaning to come

for years and

was put

off by the location.

“I just want to see it while I still can,” she said.