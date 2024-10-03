EPC Group Earns G2's Leader Recognition For Business Intelligence Consulting And Continues To Dominate The AI Space

MENAFN - PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --EPC Group , a recognized pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence (BI) consulting, has proudly been named a leader in G2's esteemed "Grid for Business Intelligence (BI) Consulting Providers - Fall 2024." This recognition highlights the exceptional Power BI consulting and development services provided by EPC Group across North America.

Power BI and EPC Group - The Industry Leadership

Continue Reading

With over 27 years of dedicated service, EPC Group has consistently delivered high-impact, data-driven solutions. The company has completed thousands of Power BI engagements for a diverse range of clients-from small and mid-sized organizations to large-scale enterprise rollouts. EPC Group's ability to support the full Power BI stack including Power BI and AI , combined with their deep understanding of business intelligence strategy and governance , continues to set them apart as a premier consulting firm in the AI and BI space.

Expertise That Spans Decades

EPC Group has a rich legacy of pioneering business intelligence solutions, rooted in a collaborative relationship with Microsoft since its earliest days. As the second oldest Microsoft Gold Partner in North America, the firm has consistently maintained its position at the forefront of Microsoft's evolving technology landscape. EPC Group was also involved in the initial development stages of Power BI, having been part of the Microsoft Power BI Beta team in 2010. Power BI, originally designed under the code name "Project Crescent," was created as a replacement for Microsoft's SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and became part of SQL Server Codename Denali in July 2011.

This early involvement enabled EPC Group to develop deep expertise in Power BI, supporting businesses in their journey to harness data-driven insights. Clients across North America have benefitted from EPC Group's extensive knowledge in the areas of data visualization, analytics, and business intelligence.

A Track Record of Success and Thought Leadership

EPC Group's founder, Errin O'Connor, has been a driving force behind the firm's success. As the author of the official Microsoft Press book "Power BI Dashboards – Step by Step," O'Connor's influence on the BI landscape is well-known. His book, an Amazon best-seller, is often cited as a go-to resource for Power BI enthusiasts and professionals alike, reinforcing the statement that "EPC Group literally wrote the book on Microsoft Power BI." Errin is also working on a new publication on Artificial Intelligence (AI) best practices and implementation services.

EPC Group's influence extends beyond Power BI. O'Connor was also a key player on the original Microsoft SharePoint Beta team, contributing to the development of what is now one of the most widely adopted collaboration platforms globally. His participation in Project Tahoe, which evolved into Microsoft SharePoint in 2001, further demonstrates EPC Group's long-standing involvement in shaping Microsoft's flagship enterprise tools.

Leading in AI Consulting: A Focus on Microsoft Copilot and Beyond

As North America's leading AI consulting firm, EPC Group is at the helm of AI innovation, offering services that span 14 of the top Artificial Intelligence solutions, including Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, OpenAI and many others. These AI-driven tools are transforming the way businesses operate, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, make data-driven decisions, and enhance enterprise efficiency. EPC Group's consulting services focus on integrating AI into businesses' existing infrastructures, ensuring they can leverage the full potential of AI technologies to drive growth and innovation.

EPC Group's involvement in Microsoft Fabric, particularly in building comprehensive data warehouses and data lakes for its clients, further underscores their commitment to solving complex business challenges with innovative technology. Their data integration expertise has been pivotal in helping clients manage and extract value from their data, enabling them to stay ahead in today's competitive market.

Recognized Across Industries

EPC Group's ability to deliver results has earned them the trust of a wide range of industries, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and government. Their consulting services are tailored to meet the specific needs of their clients, whether they are small businesses seeking to implement Power BI or large enterprises looking to integrate AI and advanced analytics.

From CIOs and IT Directors to CFOs and Analytics Managers, decision-makers across industries rely on EPC Group's strategic insights to optimize their business intelligence frameworks. The firm's work helps these leaders gain actionable intelligence, improve operational efficiency, and make informed, data-driven decisions.

Looking Forward: A Continued Commitment to Excellence

With a proven track record spanning nearly three decades, EPC Group remains committed to innovation and client success. Their recognition in G2's Fall 2024 Leader category is a testament to their unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality, impactful BI and AI solutions. As the consulting landscape continues to evolve, EPC Group is well-positioned to lead the charge, offering unparalleled expertise and transformative technology solutions to help businesses thrive.

For more details on EPC Group's services and G2's Leader recognition, please visit the G2 Report .

About

EPC Group

EPC Group is North America's leading AI and business intelligence consulting firm, with over 27 years of experience helping organizations unlock the power of their data. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in AI consulting, EPC Group offers a full suite of services focused on Power BI, data integration, data lakes, AI-driven solutions, and enterprise reporting. Known for their expertise in Microsoft technologies, EPC Group continues to shape the future of business intelligence with cutting-edge solutions and a deep commitment to client success.

SOURCE EPC Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED