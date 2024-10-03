Dussehra 2024: Is Vijayadashami On October 12 Or 13? Know The Exact Date Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The festive season is finally upon us. On Thursday, India celebrated the first Navratri, one day after the end of Pitru Paksha. Now, during Navratri, the country will celebrate Goddess Durga over nine days, ending with the Vijayadashami or Dussehra, as it is commonly called.

Why is Dussehra celebrated in India?

Dussehra is celebrated across India to mark the victory of good over evil. It honors two significant legends: Goddess Durga 's defeat of Mahishasura and Lord Rama 's vanquishing of Raavan.

Mahishasura, a buffalo demon, terrorized the heavens until Durga, created by the gods, fought and slayed him, symbolizing the triumph of righteousness.

Similarly, Raavan , who abducted Sita, was defeated by Rama after a fierce battle, restoring dharma. The festival culminates in the burning of Raavan's effigies, celebrating the enduring spirit of virtue.

When Dussehra 2024's date in India?

Due to dates in the Hindu calendar, there seems to be some confusion over the actual dates of Dussehra in India this year.

This year, Dussehra will start at 10:58 AM on 12 October and end at 9:08 AM on 13 October. It will be celebrated in most parts of the country on 12 October.

Dussehra sets the stage for the grand festival of Diwali, which will fall on 1 November. The days between these two festivals are filled with vibrant preparations. Homes are cleaned and adorned with colourful rangoli and marigold flowers, symbolizing the removal of negativity. Families visit markets to buy new clothes, sweets, and decorative items. In many regions of India, Ganesha idols are worshipped, celebrating his blessings before Diwali.

People engage in community celebrations, including local fairs and cultural events. This festive spirit culminates in Diwali, which signifies Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya. It is celebrated with the lighting of diyas, the bursting of fireworks, and joyous family gatherings.